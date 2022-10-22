Registration open for Waterloo rental program

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — Registration is now open for Waterloo’s 2023 rental registration program. Applications are due by Nov. 1.
Rental unit registrations for the current license period will expire Dec. 31. All landlords are required to register properties each year within 30 days of purchase, and every year thereafter, pursuant to 9-7-5A and 9-7-3 of the Waterloo City Code. The fee for registration is $25 per rental unit and will double to $50 per rental unit on Jan. 1 for failure to timely register.
A rental unit is defined as any dwelling or portion of one which is not eligible for the Iowa homestead credit for property tax purposes and is not where the owner of the property lives. The purpose of the registration program is to provide minimum standards to safeguard life, limb, health, property, and public welfare by regulating and controlling the use, occupancy, location, and maintenance of all residential buildings and structures for rental within the city. It also helps establish regular rental inspections for properties.
To learn more, register and pay online visit
cityofwaterlooiowa.com/rentals. Direct licensing questions to the City Clerk’s Office at (319) 291-4323.
Photos: UNI football hosts Utah Tech, Oct. 15
FBall UNI vs. Utah Tech 1
Northern Iowa's Sergio Morancy runs for the end zone for the touchdown after a long reception against Utah Tech on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Utah Tech 2
Northern Iowa's Sergio Morancy (82) and Dom Williams celebrate in the end zone against Utah Tech on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Utah Tech 3
Northern Iowa's Spencer Cuvelier (41) attempts to tackle Utah Tech's Quali Conley as he runs the ball on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Utah Tech 4
Northern Iowa's Sam Schnee avoids the tackle from Utah Tech's Malaki Malaki on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Utah Tech 5
Northern Iowa's Noah Abbott makes a catch just short of the end zone against Utah Tech on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Utah Tech 6
Northern Iowa's Theo Day runs the ball on the quarterback keeper against Utah Tech on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Utah Tech 7
A pass intended for Northern Iowa's Dom Williams is broken up by Utah Tech's Colby Williams on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Utah Tech 8
Northern Iowa's Sam Schnee makes a long reception and runs for the touchdown against Utah Tech on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Utah Tech 9
Northern Iowa's Logan Wolf (17) bumps shoulders with Sam Schnee (23) after a long Schnee touchdown reception against Utah Tech on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Utah Tech 10
Northern Iowa's Khristian Boyd gets a hold of Utah Tech's Kobe Tracy on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Utah Tech 11
Northern Iowa's Dom Williams smiles as they Panthers celebrate after scoring against Utah Tech on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Utah Tech 12
Northern Iowa's Spencer Cuvelier tackles Utah Tech's Damani Wilks to break up a pass on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Utah Tech 13
Northern Iowa's Bryce Flater (22) looks to tackle Utah Tech's Daniel Thomason on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Utah Tech 14
Northern Iowa players celebrate after Benny Sapp (9) gets the pick against Utah Tech on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Utah Tech 15
Northern Iowa's Desmond Hutson makes a catch and runs for the touchdown against Utah Tech on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Utah Tech 16
Northern Iowa's Spencer Cuvelier breaks up a pass to Utah Tech's David Fisher and nearly comes up with the pick on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Utah Tech 17
Northern Iowa's Spencer Cuvelier (41) smiles after he breaks up a pass to Utah Tech's David Fisher and nearly comes up with the pick on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
