Registration open for Waterloo rental program

City of Waterloo Iowa logo

WATERLOO — Registration is now open for Waterloo’s 2023 rental registration program. Applications are due by Nov. 1.

Rental unit registrations for the current license period will expire Dec. 31. All landlords are required to register properties each year within 30 days of purchase, and every year thereafter, pursuant to 9-7-5A and 9-7-3 of the Waterloo City Code. The fee for registration is $25 per rental unit and will double to $50 per rental unit on Jan. 1 for failure to timely register.

A rental unit is defined as any dwelling or portion of one which is not eligible for the Iowa homestead credit for property tax purposes and is not where the owner of the property lives. The purpose of the registration program is to provide minimum standards to safeguard life, limb, health, property, and public welfare by regulating and controlling the use, occupancy, location, and maintenance of all residential buildings and structures for rental within the city. It also helps establish regular rental inspections for properties.

To learn more, register and pay online visit cityofwaterlooiowa.com/rentals. Direct licensing questions to the City Clerk’s Office at (319) 291-4323.

