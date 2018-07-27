RICEVILLE — Fun and festivities are planned for Riceville’s Wapsi Days Aug. 3-5, throughout the town of Riceville.
Most of the activities will be held at the Wapsi Trail Welcome Center or Riceville City Park.
The following is a list of the weekend’s schedule of events:
(Schedule subject to change)
Friday, Aug. 3
City-Wide Rummage Sales
5 p.m.—Kiwanis Food Stand
6 p.m.—?—Firemen’s Bean Bag Tournament
6 p.m.—Cash Bar available
Saturday, Aug. 4
Wapsi Trail Activities at the WGWL Welcome Center
All Day — Biking/Walking — WGWL Trail
7-8 a.m. — Register for 9th Annual Wapsi 5K and 7-mile Run/Walk
7 a.m.—4 p.m.—Treasure Hunt on the WGWL Trail
7:30-10 a.m. — Community Pancake Breakfast
8 a.m. — 9th Annual Wapsi 5K and 7-mile Run/Walk
9:15 a.m. — Free Kids Fun Run
11 a.m.—5:30 p.m. — Silent Auction at City Park
2 p.m. — Community Sing at WGWL Welcome Center
All-Day — Biking/Walking the Wapsi-Great Western Line Trail
Other morning activities
Citywide Yardsales
9-11:30 a.m. — Farmer’s Market at 206 W. Main St. (Highway 9)
10 a.m.—3 p.m.—Water Volleyball Tournament
10 a.m.—4 p.m.—Co-Ed Softball Tournament, Lake Hendricks ball field
10:30 a.m. — State Sanctioned Kids’ Tractor Pull (ages 4-11)
11 a.m.—Vendors in City Park
11 a.m. — Tim Howland, “The Music Man,” City Park
11 a.m.—3 p.m. — Methodist Church Lunch Stand
11 a.m.—1 p.m.—Riceville First Food Trailer
11 a.m.—?—Riceville Community Day Care Lunch Stand—City Park
11 a.m.—1 a.m. — Beer Garden in City Park
11 a.m.—2:30 p.m.—Inflatables in City Park
11:30 a.m.—2:30 p.m. — Kids Carnival & Face Painting in City Park
11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — Car Show — Fourth and Woodland Ave.
1-3:30 p.m. — Bingo, Library Multi-Purpose Room.
1:30 p.m. — Free Watermelon, City Park.
2 p.m. — 7th Annual Wheelchair Races, Woodland Ave.
2:30 p.m. — Kids’ Coin Dig, City Park.
4 p.m. — Wapsi Parade
After parade — Riceville Public Library Speedway Races — Fourth St.
5-8 p.m. — Riceville Community Day Care Beef Brisket Meal
5-9 p.m. Co-ed softball tournament at Lake Hendricks ball field.
5-8 p.m. — Groove Director Band in city park.
9 p.m. – 1 a.m. — Cory Farley Band in city park.
Sunday, Aug. 5
Co-Ed Softball Tournament concludes at Lake Hendricks ball field.
2—4 p.m.—Pie Sunday—WGWL Trailhead
K9 training firm open house set
NEW HARTFORD — An open house and ribbon cutting for High Velocity Canine LLC will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The new business is owned by Tyler Brownell and Matt Harris.
They specialize in training dogs for law enforcement but also train dogs and do boarding for the general public too.
It is located at 515 Packwaukee St., New Hartford.
