Reduction in anticipated COVID-19 vaccines will not delay nursing home distribution, governor says

“Now (the panel) is thinking about, does it need to be further sub-prioritized, or are there individuals missing in that list that might be Iowa-specific, like meat-packing plants,” Garcia said. “It will take some amount of time, and we have numbers for some of these industries that allow to guide us exactly how long it will take to roll out in those particular industries. And we’re working to gain some more clarity in some other spaces.”

The 25-member expert panel has been meeting in private; state officials say the privacy is needed in order for panel members to have frank conversations, while open government advocates say a more transparent process would create more public confidence in the panel’s work.

Iowa’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases continue to decline for a third consecutive week, after a dangerous surge that through October and November that peaked around Thanksgiving. Since then, cases and hospitalizations have dropped precipitously.

Reynolds urged Iowans to remain cautious with another holiday weekend ahead. She called on Iowans to continue to use virus mitigation efforts: socially distance from others, wear face coverings in public, avoid large gatherings, and stay home and away from others when feeling sick.