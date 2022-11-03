Redistricting leads to election race between two longtime Bremer County supervisors

WAVERLY — Two longtime Bremer County supervisors are now in the same district after new lines were drawn and will face off in the Nov. 8 election.

Supervisors Tim Neil and Dewey Hildebrandt, with 22 years of experience between them, will show up on the ballot for District 3 as an Independent and Republican, respectively.

District 2 was left with an open seat. Republican newcomer Corey Cerwinske, a Waverly businessman, is the only person running for it.

Neil, a business owner and former Plainfield mayor, says he’s also a Republican like Hildebrandt, the former county sheriff and deputy sheriff. He didn’t feel it was right, though, to leave the decision up to just those registered as Republicans. He assumed no one would run on the Democratic side.

“I felt very strongly that everybody in that new district has a right to vote on who represents instead of letting one party decide it,” said Neil, 64, of Plainfield.

After 12 years on the board, he has a desire to continue serving his constituents.

“I just would like to continue the projects we’ve started, and I’d like to see them through,” Neil said.

One example is about getting emergency medical services “back on track.” Neil wants to find a “fair and equitable way to get the service to the people who are paying the taxes” after the state granted counties the opportunity to levy for EMS needs.

“I’ve had two elderly parents here and I’ve had to call ambulances for both for heart issues, and 8-10 years ago it was still 45 minutes for an ambulance to get out here and it was only 11-12 miles away,” he said. “And now you don’t even know if anyone is going to show up. And that’s just not right.”

He’d also like to continue supporting a project to turn 240th Street into a main corridor for those traveling between Waverly and Shell Rock, in hopes of reducing the traffic on Iowa Highway 3.

Neil also hopes to continue focusing on bringing new addition to the courthouse.

“It’s hard to run as an Independent but we both have names well known in the county, and I think we both have served the people well,” Neil said. “And we are friends. We sit side by side and talk about it at every meeting. We agreed right off the bat between the two of us that we’re going to run friendly campaigns, each do exactly what we did before and let the things fall the way it falls.”

As a decision maker, he describes himself as someone who doesn’t come to a meeting with his mind made up.

“I can read all the information ahead of time,” said Neil. “I’ve gone to too many meetings as a spectator and they walk in, listen to everybody for a half hour and they go right down the line like they rehearsed it, and you’re not doing anyone justice. You have to listen to everything the people have to say.”

His opponent, Hildebrandt, 66, of Sumner, said he’s not had any thoughts of retiring from his role, and “loves what he does.”

“I’ve always enjoyed trying to solve problems and working with people” Hildebrandt said. “And I spent my early life in law enforcement and that’s pretty much what that is about. … I’m just simply not ready to be done unless the people say that I should be.”

He’s always been supportive of continued and improved rural road work.

“We used to put shoulder rock on for instance in the fall and it got pushed into the ditch at the first snowfall,” Hildebrandt said. “And I asked for and we got that changed to where we now put that on in the springtime, which makes much more sense.”

He also said he supported getting larger equipment and determining how facilities to store those items can be used and built most effectively and efficiently.

“When I was first elected supervisor, they had one dual axle dump truck and I made that a priority and that was accomplished,” Hildebrandt said.

He expressed pride in continuing his work to make the county “a leader in mental health” care and in the planning to bring about a new public health building, as well as the new addition the courthouse.

Hildebrandt also said he’s become a proponent of attracting new development to rural areas when the time is right, like west of Denver.

“I think it’s extremely important that we try to work with some of our rural folks that are willing to take some marginal farm ground and turn it into some residential development where appropriate,” he said.

“I think whenever we don’t have growth, I think we have rising taxes,” he added.

At the end of the day, though, he’s a hard-core Republican when it comes to his conservative mindset.

“I live my life conservatively and I expect to govern conservatively. I said that the very first time I ran and I’m saying it again this time,” Hildebrandt said.