WATERLOO -- The city now has fixed cameras ready to issue speeding citations to vehicle owners.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve the final reading of an ordinance allowing automated traffic enforcement cameras installed last November to catch motorists running red lights also to cite speed violations.
While Waterloo already has several hand-held and a Jeep-mounted speed cameras, which move around the city to catch speeders, the ordinance change now adds the cameras mounted at six intersections.
Police Chief Dan Trelka noted a red light camera at Washington Street recently clocked a semi-tractor trailer truck doing 84 mph in a 45-mph zone. The city was unable to issue a speeding citation because the new ordinance was not yet in effect.
There have been few objections lodged at City Council hearings as Waterloo began adding automated traffic enforcement devices, which mail citations to vehicle owners that carry fines but do not count against state driving records.
Councilman Bruce Jacobs fired back at those who contend the cameras are simply a money grab and not designed to improve traffic safety.
"It's had to hear people get up and say it's a bill of goods," he said. "It's not bill of goods. It wouldn't be a bill of goods if your child got T-boned for someone running a red light."
Resident Todd Obadal said he was concerned the city was not going to issue citations if the cameras catch a city vehicle running a red light or speeding.
"If a city vehicle is blowing through a red light or driving excessively, that somehow doesn't affect traffic safety as if a personally owned vehicle is doing the same thing?" he said. "That somehow we're going to penalize the guy who's delivering pizzas for blowing through the red light but the bookmobile, that's not causing a problem?"
Because the citations are issued to vehicle owners, not drivers, Obadal acknowledged "it wouldn't make any sense for the city to fine itself and then give a $35 cut to the (camera) company."
But he said the city knows which employees are driving certain vehicles at any given time and could pass that fine along to the driver.
Trelka said the cameras haven't caught city employees committing violations yet.
"If that does happen we're going to make the department head aware of it," he said. "But it hasn't cropped up as a problem."
Meanwhile, council members also unanimously approved the second reading of a new "chronic nuisance vehicle" ordinance, which would generate a municipal infraction ticket for the owner of a vehicles getting three automated enforcement citations in a year.
The final reading of that ordinance is expected next week.
I believe these council people need to come back to reality, most people who run red lights are distracted drivers an these revenue generators won't change that. They claim they haven't caught any city vehicles yet, I think that a bunch of lies as well, as I believe they will protect their own. Waterloo always takes everything to extreme, its time we start putting more pressure on the state house to either ban or take control of these revenue generators before they figure out another way to spend the revenue.
