Red griffin out, new logo in for Waterloo Police Department after 5-2 City Council vote

Klein initially tried to table a decision until after the November election, in which the mayor and four council seats are on the ballot. She and Boesen were the only votes supporting her motion.

The councilwoman said she felt the rebranding committee was “a sham,” and anyone who spoke against replacing the griffin was labeled racist. She said it was a “low blow” that Mayor Quentin Hart did not approach the police department about the logo before the City Council formed a rebranding committee.

Councilman Jonathan Grieder said delaying controversial decisions would take away the governing body’s responsibilities.

“This is masquerading as democracy when what it really is is taking away the voices of the people that voted us to be here,” Grieder said. “By that logic, we will do nothing here.”

Hart and others disputed claims they are anti-police. Several elected officials pointed to their support for funding for new police equipment, training and other needs. Hart said the local government’s partnership with the police department significantly lessened misconduct lawsuits.