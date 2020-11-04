Record number of people voted absentee in Black Hawk County

WATERLOO — With all the emphasis on early voting this year, some voters in Black Hawk County still waited until Election Day to cast their ballot.

“It’s kind of a control freak kind of thing. When you raise five kids and you want a job well done, you usually do it yourself. To see your ballot go in and know that your vote has counted in a physical sense right in front of you, I think that eases everything,” said Rebel Kruse who did her civic duty at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

Last election she voted absentee because of her work schedule, and she was worried about whether it would be counted.

“When I put that absentee ballot in, it was off into the ozone layer, and it left you a little unsettled,” she said.

That unsettling feeling wasn’t an issue the majority of Black Hawk County voted in Tuesday’s election.

Of the 66,926 ballots cast, 41,119 — about 60 percent — were absentee, mailed in or cast during early voting.

The county’s previous record for absentee voting was 30 percent.

“We surely encouraged voting early,” said Auditor Grant Veeder