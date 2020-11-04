Record number of people voted absentee in Black Hawk County

WATERLOO — With all the emphasis on early voting this year, some voters in Black Hawk County still waited until Election Day to cast their ballot.
“It’s kind of a control freak kind of thing. When you raise five kids and you want a job well done, you usually do it yourself. To see your ballot go in and know that your vote has counted in a physical sense right in front of you, I think that eases everything,” said Rebel Kruse who did her civic duty at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
Last election she voted absentee because of her work schedule, and she was worried about whether it would be counted.
“When I put that absentee ballot in, it was off into the ozone layer, and it left you a little unsettled,” she said.
That unsettling feeling wasn’t an issue the majority of Black Hawk County voted in Tuesday’s election.
Of the 66,926 ballots cast, 41,119 — about 60 percent — were absentee, mailed in or cast during early voting.
The county’s previous record for absentee voting was 30 percent.
“We surely encouraged voting early,” said Auditor Grant Veeder
Election officials had pushed absentee voting at the courthouse and satellite locations and through the postal service as a way to counter COVID-19 pandemic concerns and worries about long lines at the polls in a hotly contested presidential race.
Democrats nearly doubled Republicans returning early ballots, with 21,295 to 11,287. Those not registered with either party turned in 8,502 ballots.
Voter turnout was high but didn’t break any county records for a presidential election year, Veeder said. With 89,940 registered voters in the county, the 66,926 ballots cast this election represented a 74.2 percent turnout.
Most presidential elections pull in 73 to 74 percent of the voters in the county, with the recent record being 75 percent in 2008 with the Barack Obama vs. John McCain race, Veeder said.
Bailey Carter of Waterloo had planned to vote early this year but became too busy with school — she’s a nursing student — and didn’t get a chance until Tuesday morning. She had been worried about long lines, but she was in and out in a matter of minutes.
“It wasn’t a long wait. I was kind of nervous about it with all the talk of long waits in some places,” Carter said.
The secret, according to Linda Moore of Waterloo, is to get to the polling location early. She arrived shortly after 10 a.m.
“I thought about coming at eight, getting up really early. But sometimes it’s hard to get up,” said Moore, who prefers to vote in person on Election Day.
“It feels more like the real thing,” Moore said.
Buchanan County saw an 82 percent turnout with 10,874 ballots being cast from a field of 13,237 registered voters.
Bremer County had an 80 percent turnout with 14,615 of the 18,196 registered voters casting ballots.
