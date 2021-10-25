Record number of absentee ballots, but several dozen missed deadline in Black Hawk Co.

WATERLOO — It’s clear the absentee voting shift that began in the middle of last year’s pandemic is continuing, despite new state rules shortening the window for that type of voting.

With a week to go before the election, 2,633 absentee ballots had already been cast by mail, at the drop box and at in-person early voting in Black Hawk County, said County Auditor Grant Veeder. Another 800-plus ballots are still outstanding.

That compares with 1,795 total absentee ballots cast in the county in 2019’s combined city/school elections, the first year Iowa combined its municipal and school board elections — a nearly 47% increase. In 2017, absentee turnout was 1,435 countywide, and in 2015 it was 1,750.

“This is a higher-than-normal absentee turnout,” Veeder said Monday.

It’s shades of the 2020 presidential election, when those voting absentee also increased dramatically while Election Day voting at polling locations dropped dramatically, a likely function of voters not wishing to expose themselves to COVID-19 at a time when vaccines were not yet available.

If Election Day voting is similarly down next Tuesday, that might be an indication Cedar Valley voters prefer the convenience of absentee voting, or it could mean they’re still worried about catching a virus a third of county residents remain unvaccinated against.

But despite voters’ increased appetite for absentee voting, new laws passed by the Iowa Legislature already are limiting some would-be voters. A rule that absentee requests must be at the auditor’s office by 5 p.m. Oct. 18 has had an effect.

As of Monday morning, a week after that deadline, the county auditor’s office had received 78 absentee ballot requests it was legally unable to fulfill, meaning none of those would-be voters will have an absentee ballot mailed to them. More requests are expected to come in through the mail, election officials said.

County officials will mail each of those voters information on how they may still cast a ballot. Options include voting in person at the Black Hawk County Courthouse’s second floor until 5 p.m. each day through Friday and until 5 p.m. Monday, or at your polling place on Election Day, Nov. 2, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

