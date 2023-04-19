CEDAR FALLS — The City Council on Monday proposed a substantial raise in members’ salaries beginning next year.

With the November city election lurking, the council voted 5-2 to recommend each member’s salary of $6,982 in 2023 be boosted to $12,000 in 2024, with raises in the years to follow based on the consumer price index.

Those in favor argued the salary should not be so low it makes people hesitant to run for council. They noted councilmembers can lose income when they step away from full-time jobs to fulfill duties of the office.

“I think it’s important that we have representation across the city, for people that aren’t motivated by the salary necessarily. But it is important because people on this council do take time off from work to get this job done,” said Councilmember Gil Schultz, who’s semi-retired and serving in his first term.

Councilmembers Dave Sires and Susan deBuhr opposed the plan, saying the job shouldn’t come with an expectation of getting paid.

“I’m honored to serve the citizens of this great community. I love Cedar Falls,” said Sires, who noted he donates his council pay. “I find it hard to keep our costs down, and council salaries is just another thing where we can look and serve our community. I’d be opposed to a raise. I don’t think that’s the right thing to do.”

An ordinance will come before the council later this year and must pass three readings before November to take effect next year, per Iowa code.

Councilmember Daryl Kruse, one of the longest-serving members and still active in his profession, pitched the $12,000 figure as “reasonable” when compared with the salaries of the 15 most-populated cities in Iowa, one of which is Cedar Falls.

“We have a great responsibility to have good, business-minded people involved with running the city and operating it like a business,” he said. “With that, I took the top 15 cities and did an average. … I got an average salary of $12,744. Going further, taking out the highest compensated and the lowest compensated to get a better average of the 12 middle cities, not counting Cedar Falls, I got $12,062.”

He didn’t consider the top 25 most-populated cities in his calculation after noticing a significant “drop-off” in salary between the larger 15 cities and the 10 smaller ones.

No councilmember proposed any other figure Monday. The idea came up during the council’s annual retreat to discuss goals in November.

The change would affect section 2-47 of city code that had been adopted in 1999. That put in place a base salary of $4,098, with raises based on the consumer price index. Ultimately, that’s led the salary to rise 70% over 23 years.

According to research by City Controller/Treasurer Lisa Roeding, the average annual salary for the top 25 most-populous cities (minus Davenport) is $9,372. The average, excluding Cedar Rapids and Des Moines, is $7,902.

“When I did this, I did not know there was any pay. I was surprised after I got elected to find out there was a stipend or a payment because I always considered it volunteer work and work to serve my community,” said deBuhr, the longest-serving member by far.

“My employment doesn’t interfere with me serving the community. Me serving the community interferes with my employment,” replied Councilmember Simon Harding, who’s not running for reelection and previously pointed out all the “hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of hours a year” that’s led him to take time off from his primary job.

