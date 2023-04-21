CEDAR FALLS — A University of Northern Iowa graduate who decided to call Cedar Falls home is now planning to make a run for the Ward 4 City Council seat.

Marion native Gabe Groothuis, 25, left the university with a degree in organizational leadership and sales management and minor in entrepreneurship in 2019. He chose to stick around Cedar Falls because of family in the area and a job as a financial advisor at Thrivent Midwest Group in Waterloo.

He’s hoping to make it known by the time the city election rolls around Nov. 7 that he wants to have an impact on his community.

“City Council is a unique governing body. Seven individuals have to make decisions that are going to impact the entire community,” he said. “We have to be able to collaborate and work well with the returning members and then there will be new faces possibly like myself.

“How is that group going to work together to cast a vision for Cedar Falls? We’re just over 170 years old as a community. How are we going to set the course for the next 100 years?”

While looking for a way to give back to his community, his church friends suggested he direct his energies toward researching what’s happening within local government.

Upon looking into the proposition, attending some meetings and getting to know some of the people behind the city, he stumbled upon the fact that his council representative, Simon Harding, will not be seeking reelection to a second four-year term.

After redistricting, Ward 4 represents the eastern sliver of the city and part of the College Hill District between University Avenue and 18th Street from Iowa Highway 58 and the Cedar River to the east side of Hudson Road.

“It wasn’t because of a big issue and wasn’t one certain policy that got me interested. It was just a desire to serve and be a leader in our community,” Groothuis said.

Despite spending his younger years in Marion, the Cedar Valley was never new to him. He’d taken many trips to the area because of family living there. And siblings, as well as his father, have attended the university.

All of what Cedar Falls has to offer – whether that be Cedar Falls Utilities, Main Street downtown or the city’s bike trails – was why he’s decided to call the community his home.

He’s “fallen in love with the community” and is already sold on “living here long term.” Now, he wants to create a city where students want to come and other recent graduates want to stay, as well as one that attracts industry and takes care of small businesses.

That’s why economic development initiatives will be an area of interest, as well. He wants to review those policies and collaborate – not compete – with Waterloo.

His approach will be one focused on long-term strategic planning, and noted that “a dollar spent today” oftentimes needs to have a return for the future.

“If looking at just one year, we can get a little bit short-sighted and fall into the trap of maybe kicking bigger issues down the road,” Groothuis said.

Another part of his campaign will be focused on listening and learning from the citizens. He believes that Cedar Falls has a lot going for it, and is all about collaborating and planning for the future. The best vision moving forward, though, will include citizen input.

Ultimately, Groothuis said, he will not be afraid to be proactive by reinvesting in infrastructure. Quality of life projects are on the table, as well. Money spent on quality of life is an “opportunity cost,” he added, meaning funds can’t be spent on something else.

“There’s some spending that’s going to be an investment in the city that will pay itself back,” Groothuis said. “And there are some things that we just need to do. You don’t know how much you need your toilet until it doesn’t work, right?”

“And there are going to have to be some times when you have to make unpopular votes and probably say ‘no’ we’re not going to spend money on that.”

Groothuis also wants to weigh the recommendations of the city’s hired professions and then make his own decisions. He pledges to be accepting of the direction of the whole council and not allow personal opinions to slow down progress.

But he’s also not opposed to leaving the door open, returning to different issues and being receptive to change. That, in his mind, is what city government is all about – being open to review and seeing how improvements can be made in all departments.

“I think if we come in with all the answers,” he said, “sometimes we don’t ask the right questions.”

The best ways to be money smart this week Financial saving tips for locals who want extra spending money this summer.