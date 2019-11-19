CEDAR FALLS — A candidate in the recent mayoral election was removed from the City Council meeting Monday after being ruled out of order three times.
Jim Skaine, a frequent speaker at the council's public forum, was unwillingly escorted out of the chambers by Jeff Olson, director of public safety, and Craig Berte, assistant police chief.
Mayor Jim Brown recessed the meeting for about 15 minutes and the public access TV cameras were turned off as the two attempted to coax Skaine down the aisle from the podium. But Skaine resisted leaving, protesting that he had "a whole series of things that I wanted to do" at the meeting.
"I was not out of order and I'm not going to be gone," he said. "There's no way that I violated any rule of parliamentary procedures. I'm being assaulted on the order of the mayor."
When the meeting resumed, Brown explained, "I called a recess to avoid a public spectacle."
Skaine was first ruled out of order during a public hearing on a proposed zoning amendment allowing the new Fleet Farm store to move its sign from the previously agreed-upon location. Before addressing his concern that the council should not suspend the rules requiring approval of the ordinance at three meetings, Skaine made reference to a long-held contention that Cedar Falls didn't have the legal right to hire a city administrator because of its form of government. Brown ruled him out of the order for those comments.
The council did suspend the rules, 6-1, with council member Mark Miller dissenting and then unanimously approved the ordinance.
When the meeting went on, Brown asked if any one in the audience wanted to remove any item from the consent calendar, a series of items that are otherwise approved by the council in a single vote with no discussion. Skaine requested the Nov. 4 committee of the whole meeting minutes be considered separately.
As allowed under council rules, he explained that it was an attempt to bring up for discussion the downtown vision plan that had been on the committee agenda. After completing his comments, Skaine attempted to say more during council discussion and was ruled out of order two more times.
This was at least the third time Skaine has been physically removed from the council after being ruled out of order. The others were in April of this year and August 2016.
Skaine came in last out of three candidates in the Nov. 5 election with 328 votes, far behind the other two candidates. He also ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2017.
