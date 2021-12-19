Recap #2: Cedar Falls officials continue to establish priorities on hot button issues

CEDAR FALLS – On Dec. 9, a second night of informal discussions between elected officials and city staff took five hours to finalize what was left of two dozen pages of goals for the upcoming fiscal year.

Councilor-elect Gil Schultz, who missed the first session due to illness, joined over Zoom, but at-large Councilor Dave Sires, who also has been sick, remained absent. Officials did their best, again, not to dive too deep into particular issues.

That was a challenge on some hot-button topics as the council tried to provide city staff a direction for planning its budget and the future.

For the six councilors present, the city’s combined public safety department attracted lots of attention. The status quo remains for now as discussions ended in a 3-3 split on whether to “open it up” for possible changes.

“Continue the city’s PSO model, which hires Public Safety Officers for cross-training in law enforcement, firefighting, and rescue operations,” is simply how the goal reads on council’s sheet.

The expectation is that Schultz, fellow newcomer Dustin Ganfield, or Councilor Simon Harding, the three in favor of considering changes, could move in that direction at a January meeting when all seven councilors are present.

Sires lost a mayoral bid in November after supporting a return to separate fire and police departments, but councilors warned against assuming which way he’d lean.

On another hot button issue, the drafting of new zoning ordinances to replace what staff has described as outdated code, a majority agreed to “pause” proposals for the greater College Hill area.

The zoning ordinances for downtown sparked lots of discussion and narrowly passed the council in a 4-3 vote in November.

Councilors still could change the newly adopted downtown code, or re-evaluate the visioning process to avoid future hiccups with College Hill's future version.

On another issue, discussions on constructing a downtown parking ramp will continue. The council agreed to “explore all its options in pursuit of a parking structure.” Proposals to form a parking task force or invest in a site feasibility study were discussed.

Recap #1: Cedar Falls City officials establish staffing, equity, transportation and flooding goals A roundup of accomplishments included many counselors noting that for many years the city has received a AAA Bond Rating.

Whether or not to provide Grow Cedar Valley with an annual contract with increased city funding, rather than have it apply for a competitive municipal grant along with College Hill Partnership and Community Main Street, was heavily debated.

Another focus of the evening was the city’s initiatives for affordable housing, and the Racial Equity Task Force’s recommendations of housing for all.

The council and mayor have been convening with staff to establish priorities since the 1980s. Each year modifications are made to the previous year’s document.

Here were some of the new goals added during the second session:

Explore options for city support of expanded day-care options in Cedar Falls.

Pursue expanded benefits and incentives to recently separated military members willing to relocate to Cedar Falls as part of the state’s Home Base Iowa initiative.

Make improvements to Seerley Park.

Develop an ordinance to address political campaigning within city parks.

Continue collaboration with Cedar Falls Schools on plans for a new indoor community pool at the new Cedar Falls High School.

Extend sanitary sewer to areas that remain on septic systems.

