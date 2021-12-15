Recap #1: Cedar Falls City officials establish staffing, equity, transportation and flooding goals

CEDAR FALLS — The first night of informal goal setting discussions between elected officials and city staff began without Councilor Dave Sires and Councilor-elect Gil Schultz, who both were out sick.

A roundup of accomplishments was listed last Tuesday, with many councilors noting how for many years the city has received a AAA bond rating.

Another accomplishment, simply put as “city staff,” led the mayor to praise those employees, but also to announce his intentions to build a more “positive, healthy work environment,” and replace the “hostile work environment” created by “people outside of the staff.”

Officials continued to review goals for nearly five hours. During the constructive, informal conversation, officials did their best not to dive too deep into the specifics of any particular issue.

The expectation is that the “consensus” of those elected to serve in 2022 will provide staff direction to craft a budget and make decisions with the majority of the council’s wishes in mind. That consensus comes with the caveat that almost all the goals will come before City Council for approval in the future.

City councilors and the mayor have been convening with staff to establish priorities since the 1980s. Here are some highlights from the first night. A second session will be held later this week.

City staffing

One of the goals given the green light was to “maintain staffing levels in all departments that reduce overtime by matching staffing levels to specific service demands as opposed to predetermined rigid standards.”

Accompanying the goal were requests by departments for more staff with an estimated cost of $577,000 to the city.

Those requests included an equity coordinator/Human Rights Commission liaison ($95,000); three part-time library employees becoming full-time ($103,000); a part-time human resources specialist ($59,000); a horticulturist ($87,000); a part-time signal technician ($38,000); equipment operator ($71,000); and an environmental engineer ($124,000).

Equity

Officials elected to move forward with all the Racial Equity Task Force’s recommendations from October.

An equity committee will be convened as a subcommittee of the Human Rights Commission or as its own separate agency, and likely will help in the formulation of a Cedar Falls Equity Vision and Plan.

That discussion also included a consensus to hire a “dedicated human rights and equity specialist,” as well as following through on other recommendations, such as creating welcoming and inclusive public engagement opportunities.

Public transportation

The council agreed to continue “working with the Metropolitan Transit Authority and other public transportation options” to meet the needs of public transit-dependent residents.

Officials pointed out that consideration should be given to “more creative, more futuristic-style transportation,” as opposed to solely the fixed bus routes. Establishing a partnership with a ride-sharing company was one suggestion. As opposed to buying a half a million dollar bus, the city could buy six to eight Priuses and hire drivers to transport people.

Flooding

While officials ultimately agreed to continue looking into efforts to revitalize Island Park and “to evaluate cost-effective measures to reduce damage resulting from Cedar River flooding,” significant doubt was cast on whether it would be worth the money after professionals had said there is no cost-effective, long-term fix.

Officials advocated for sprucing up the park and spending $200,000 to study flooding problems that impact areas such as Cottage Row Road.

The city, as well as the North Cedar Neighborhood Association and a “concerned” resident, were noted as already having put time and dollars into research.

Greenhill/Highway 58

Officials agreed to continue seeking federal funds for major street projects, including the Greenhill Road and Iowa Highway 58 interchange.

Staff pointed out it is the “eighth worst high speed traffic signal-controlled intersection for fatal and injury crashes” in the state. They want to make significant upgrades as traffic continues to increase in the burgeoning area.

Digital options

Officials agreed to continue exploring an update to the city website and other options to become a more electronic-friendly city, whether it be through an app or texting service.

Signing up for swimming lessons, having leaves collected, or applying to become a member of a city board or commission are some of the tasks that could be accomplished more easily with such digital options.

Fire station

The council backed previous plans to establish a new fire station along West First Street and Iowa Highway 57, the site of the school district’s administration building, which will become vacant upon completion of the new high school.

The city hopes to express interest in the location before the district sells the property to another party, and replace an old station constructed decades ago.

