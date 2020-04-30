Recalled workers skittish about safety could lose jobless aid

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES — Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is “bullying” Iowans afraid to return to work in potentially unsafe conditions by threatening to take away their jobless benefits, the leader of a liberal-leaning think tank asserts.

Mike Owen, executive director of the Iowa Policy Project of Iowa City, took issue Thursday with a notice issued by Iowa Workforce Development officials stating Iowans who refuse to return to work because unemployment benefits are more lucrative soon may be notified they are ineligible for the assistance.

Owen said many workers who decline to return to work are doing so because they feel unsafe in jobs due to working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Rather than taking the high road to protect all Iowans put in jeopardy by the coronavirus pandemic that she herself advises Iowans to guard against,” Owen said in a statement, the governor “is misrepresenting workers’ legal protections during the health emergency she declared.”

At Reynolds’ Thursday COVID-19 press briefing, Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend reiterated that Iowans who have been temporarily let go because of the pandemic but refuse to return to work without good reason when recalled will lose eligibility for unemployment benefits.