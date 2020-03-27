Reaction to Janesville pulling out of firefighting agreement with Cedar Falls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A vote by the Cedar Falls City Council earlier this month to reorganize the public safety department, which resulted in the layoffs of its eight remaining traditional firefighters, is at the root of Janesville’s concerns. During recent years, Cedar Falls has been replacing police and firefighters who resign or retire with cross-trained public safety officers who can serve in either division of the department. The council’s action meant immediately changing to PSOs for the fire division.

Beenblossom said “there’s been issues for quite some time” around the availability of firefighters able to respond for mutual aid. And with the change to only PSOs, “they lost that experience we were used to.” As a result, “they were putting our firefighters in a position that they didn’t feel safe.”

He noted Janesville’s firefighters met Monday and voted unanimously, with 22 of its 24 volunteers present, to recommend discontinuation of the mutual aid agreement with Cedar Falls. The council’s decision to pull out of the agreement was unanimous with one member absent.

Among a number of other points raised at the meeting, Beenblossom cited a growing reliance by the Cedar Falls fire division on Janesville Fire Rescue during recent years. He contended that relates to his concerns about staffing and experience levels at the neighboring department.