WATERLOO -- With the full U.S. House of Representatives voting on articles of impeachment on Wednesday -- and with the vote expecting to pass, largely along party lines -- the Cedar Valley has taken to social media to debate this historic moment.
President Donald Trump is facing two charges, or articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Both are related to political dealings in Ukraine. The formal impeachment inquiry began in September with an announcement by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the charges were proposed Dec. 10 by the House Judiciary Committee.
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, a Democrat who represents Iowa's 1st District and a majority of northeastern Iowa, announced on Monday she would be voting in favor of both articles of impeachment. Her district previously backed a Republican, Rod Blum.
"This decision is not, and was never about politics, and this shouldn't be about political parties or elections," Finkenauer wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday. "It's about facts, dignity in public service, and honoring those who fought and continue to fight to protect our sacred democracy."
Commenters on the post were both in support of and against her decision.
"This is another example of why I and so many of my friends and neighbors are proud to have you represent us in Congress," said John Scheibel of Janesville. "It takes courage to do what is right when it is not popular. Thank you for putting duty ahead of expediency."
"Not only will Abby not get my vote but I'll do everything within my power to make sure she gets no votes on 11/03/2020," said Warren Potter of Evansdale. "You vote impeachment we vote you out."
U.S. Rep Steve King, a Republican who represents Iowa's 4th District and much of northwestern, north central and some of northeastern Iowa, announced on Twitter the day the charges were released that he would vote no.
"Democrats ARE GUILTY of 'Abuse of Congress,'" King wrote on Dec. 10. "If they succeed, every POTUS is impeacheable for all time."
King also live-tweeted much of the proceedings on Wednesday, reiterating his belief that the impeachment was partisan in nature.
Pelosi is preaching about the “republic” as if they were anything but enemies of their newly discovered word. She says this is a “national civics lesson.” Every future president will be subject to impeachment purely for spiteful partisan political reasons.— Steve King (@SteveKingIA) December 18, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
"Pelosi is preaching about the 'republic' as if they were anything but enemies of their newly discovered word," he wrote Wednesday. "She says this is a 'national civics lesson.' Every future president will be subject to impeachment purely for spiteful partisan political reasons."
Kimberly Graham, a Democrat running for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst's seat in November, spoke at a "No One is Above the Law" event in Red Oak on Tuesday night. She posted a photo of the "Impeach and Remove" sign outside of the venue.
"We encouraged everyone to call their senators tomorrow and ask them to serve as impartial jurors in the senate trial," Graham wrote.
Scott Cawelti, a former Courier columnist on the left, said the Republican case for not impeaching was "quite weak."
"I have read with an open mind arguments on both sides (Alan Dershowitz’s included) and find that the GOP case to be quite weak, based more on Trumpian talking points than logic and evidence," Cawelti wrote Wednesday.
Others in the comments of his post argued the vote was part of a larger conspiracy.
"What is easy to argue is the overwhelming evidence that the Deep State, Lamestream Media and Democrats were out to impeach Trump from day one," wrote Greg Hargreaves of Waterloo. "The FBI violated his civil rights conducting a clandestine investigation before he was sworn in. Read the IG report. The Democrat impeachment process denied him due process. The vote on impeachment will be lopsided along party lines."
A vote to impeach on either or both charges in the House -- which is expected to pass, largely along party lines in the majority-Democrat chamber -- means that Trump will be tried in the Senate on the charges beginning in January.
Impeachment does not mean Trump will be removed from office; only the U.S. Senate can do that after a trial is held, should he be convicted on either charge. As the Senate is majority-Republican, most political observers do not believe Trump will be removed from office. Even on the off-chance he is removed from office, nothing precludes Trump from running for re-election in November.
Only three U.S. presidents have faced impeachment proceedings in the U.S. Senate in the past, most recently President Bill Clinton, who was acquitted after a U.S. Senate trial. The trial in the Senate on Trump's charges is slated to begin in January, assuming the House approves the vote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.