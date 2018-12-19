RAYMOND — There are new faces in Raymond City Hall after the dust settled following a rash of retirements and resignations.
The local government is back intact this week after community of about 800 residents was forced to replace its mayor and find three new council members in just under three months.
And they did it all without needing to hold any special elections.
“It’s been a good transition,” said Gary Vick, who wound up in the mayor’s seat. “The citizens of Raymond take care of their town, so we didn’t have any trouble getting people to step forward and join the council.”
The turnover started in October when Mayor Monte Johnson resigned the post he’d held since 2010 to retire out of state. Vick, who was serving on the City Council, was handed the mayor’s gavel by his colleagues.
“I’ve got to hand it to Monte,” Vick said. “I think he knew he was going to be retiring and gave me the mayor pro tem (position) a few years ago.”
That allowed Vick to perform some of the mayoral functions, including serving on the Black Hawk County Emergency Management Agency and several other boards, so he could hit the ground running once Johnson resigned.
Becky Smith, who had previous experience on the council, stepped up in October to fill the seat Vick had vacated.
Less than a month later, Councilman James Keating resigned his seat because he was moving to the Kansas City area. The remaining council members appointed Larry Thies to take his place on Nov. 5.
Then Jessica Wittenburg resigned her council seat effective Dec. 13 because she was moving out of town. City Council members voted Monday to appoint Shari Sorensen to fill her seat.
Council members Becky Pint and Tom McGowan are the only Raymond elected officials still sitting in the positions they earned in the last election.
Vick said the council chose to appoint replacements each time rather than hold special elections. Information about the vacancies was posted at the post office to help find candidates.
Residents could have filed petitions to force a special election for each of the vacancies, but none were received.
City Clerk Nancy Miebach said the process wasn’t as disruptive as it might seem but sets up a large city election in 2019. People appointed to elective office only serve until the next election even if the person they replaced was in a longer term.
“Next year we’re going to have all five council members and the mayor up for election,” she said.
