WATERLOO -- Ray Feuss has announced his campaign committee in his bid for Waterloo's Ward 5 City Council seat.

Timi Brown-Powers is chairing the committee, while Cody Leistikow is serving as treasurer.

Other committee members include: Vicky Bjortomt, Larry Bjortomt, Vikki Brown, John Chiles, Dennis Clark, Kevin Dill, Jon Eastman, Jonathan Grieder, Marianne Kurtenbach, Ritchie Kurtenbach, Kathy McCoy, Tom Ralston, Dan Richtsmeier and Susan Vogel.

Feuss and Jason Welch are running in a Dec. 11 special election to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Chris Shimp.

