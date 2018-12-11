WATERLOO — Ray Feuss made a statement in winning Waterloo’s Ward 5 City Council seat.
The Iowa State Education Association employee rolled to an easy 737-to-336 victory in a special election Tuesday over challenger Jason Welch, picking up nearly 69 percent of the votes cast in a low-turnout election.
“I’m excited,” said Feuss, who gathered with supporters at Damon’s Sports Bar & Grill to watch the election. “My wife and I made Waterloo our home. We are really proud to be part of the community and we are ready to move it forward.”
Feuss can be sworn in following Thursday’s election canvass and will fill the seat vacated in August when Councilman Chris Shimp resigned. He will serve through December 2021.
He attributed his big victory to messaging and hard work.
“If you look here tonight at the crowd you can see the kind of support that I had,” Feuss said. “I tried to hit as many precincts as I could, as many doors as I could.
“Two weekends ago we were out in everything: rain, snow, sleet,” he added. “We were going to make sure that people knew who I was.”
Feuss campaigned on a platform to adequately fund city services, work to attract business growth and bring civility to what has been a fractious City Council.
“I think my message resonated,” he said. “They want to see civility in City Hall and they knew that’s something I could really bring to the council.”
Welch, a maintenance contractor who campaigned on a message of cutting property taxes, gathered with his campaign committee at The Other Place to watch the results.
“Congratulations to (Feuss) and thank you to everyone who did get out and vote for me,” he said. “Thanks to my campaign committee too. I’ve run (for elected office) alone before and this was so much nicer having support behind you.”
Welch said he feared the “lopsided” outcome after seeing voter lists showing Ward 5 leans heavily Democratic.
While the City Council seat is nonpartisan, Welch is a conservative Republican while Feuss had strong support from local Democratic activists and unions.
“He also outspent us about seven to one,” Welch said, referring to campaign finance reports that showed Feuss has spent nearly $13,000 on his campaign compared to just $1,400 spent by Welch.
Mayor Quentin Hart was on hand to congratulate Feuss on his win.
“Ray is a voice that has resonated with the people in Ward 5,” Hart said. “We’re looking forward to his service, getting him acclimated to the city and just looking for great things.
“Anyone that’s willing to put their name on that ballot and knock on doors and talk to people in our community, I want to thank them,” he added. “Although I haven’t had an opportunity to meet Mr. Welch, I thank him for trying.”
Voter turnout in the race was very low, with just 13 percent of registered Ward 5 voters casting ballots.
That is lower than the 17.5 percent who turned out in Ward 5 during the last city election in November 2017 and well below the 58.3 percent turnout in the ward during last month’s general election.
Unofficial results showed Feuss won all six voting precincts with totals ranging from 61.3 percent at Sons of Jacob Synagogue to 72.2 percent at Zion Lutheran Church. He also won on absentee ballots 82 to 18.
