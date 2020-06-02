Randy Feenstra dethrones Steve King in Iowa GOP primary

IOUX CITY — Steve King had never lost a race in his 24-year political career.
Until Tuesday night.
Fellow Republican Randy Feenstra pulled off a stunning upset of King, a conservative firebrand who honed a national reputation with a series of incendiary comments on race and immigration during his nine terms in the U.S. House.
Feenstra, a state senator from Hull, took a commanding 46.1 to 35.4 percent lead over King in the GOP primary for Iowa’s 4th District with 61.8 percent of the vote in, according to Decision Desk, an online election service that called the race for Feenstra at 10:19 p.m.
Feenstra said lining up support from grassroots conservatives over 17 months sealed the win, and “catapulted” him to a solid foundation before the spread of the coronavirus halted in-person campaigning in March.
“At the end of the day, Iowa deserves a proven, effective congressman,” he said.
Feenstra also described having a phone conversation prior to 10:30 p.m. with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Said Feenstra, “He just said, ‘Hey, go out and win in November.’ “
A three-term state senator and former businesman from Hull, Feenstra advances to the November general election to face Democrat J.D. Scholten, a Sioux Cityan who narrowly lost in King in 2018 and was unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.
Three other GOP challengers, Bret Richards, Jeremy Taylor, and Steve Reeder split less than 20 percent of the vote Tuesday.
The high-profile race was widely seen as a referendum on King’s effectiveness in the House after GOP leaders last year removed him from all his committees in the wake of published comments in which he questioned when terms like “white supremacist” and “white national” became offensive.
Feenstra and his allies heavily outspent the field, arguing that King had lost his clout in Congress and it was time for a change. Feenstra was endorsed by abortion rights opposition group National Right to Life, once a longtime King supporter, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the nation’s largest business lobbying group, and also picked up support from prominent Republican leaders including former Gov. Terry Branstad and evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats.
King’s paltry fundraising kept him from airing TV ads.
King had run for office 10 prior times, for a state senate seat in 1996 and nine times for Iowa congressional seats, and won all 10 positions.
Early voting by mail factored heavily in the outcome.
As of June 1, there were 198,289 Iowans living in the 4th Congressional District who had active Republican voting registrations. As of Tuesday morning, those Republicans had requested 70,890 early ballots and 59,752 had been returned.
King was seen as vulnerable, after only winning re-election by 3 percent in 2018 to Scholten. Then two months later, in a New York Times story on immigration, King was quoted as asking, “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?”
The published remarks fueled a national backlash that prompted GOP House leaders to strip him of his committee assignments for at least two years, and for the full House to pass a resolution condemning white supremacy and white nationalism.
Since then, King has repeatedly insisted the Times reporter misquoted him.
