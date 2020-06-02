Randy Feenstra dethrones Steve King in Iowa GOP primary

Three other GOP challengers, Bret Richards, Jeremy Taylor, and Steve Reeder split less than 20 percent of the vote Tuesday.

The high-profile race was widely seen as a referendum on King’s effectiveness in the House after GOP leaders last year removed him from all his committees in the wake of published comments in which he questioned when terms like “white supremacist” and “white national” became offensive.

Feenstra and his allies heavily outspent the field, arguing that King had lost his clout in Congress and it was time for a change. Feenstra was endorsed by abortion rights opposition group National Right to Life, once a longtime King supporter, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the nation’s largest business lobbying group, and also picked up support from prominent Republican leaders including former Gov. Terry Branstad and evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats.

King’s paltry fundraising kept him from airing TV ads.

King had run for office 10 prior times, for a state senate seat in 1996 and nine times for Iowa congressional seats, and won all 10 positions.

Early voting by mail factored heavily in the outcome.