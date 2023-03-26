CEDAR FALLS — The Department of Transportation has set a date for the start of reconstructing the Iowa Highway 58 and Ridgeway Avenue corridor.

Construction will happen south of the Highway 58 and Ridgeway Avenue intersection around the U.S. Highway 20 interchange beginning April 3 — weather permitting — through November, according to Ron Loecher, an engineer with the Iowa DOT.

Work will impact thousands of drivers each day and extend south to Riders Road near the Hudson border. The bulk of the work on Ridgeway Avenue, west to Nordic Drive and 600 feet east of Highway 58, as well as north of the Highway 58 intersection up until Shawnee Road, will not happen until the following year.

Completion is slated for late November 2024.

Neither the highway nor the road will fully close at any point, but two of the four Highway 20 ramps will be shut down at a time followed by the other two, said Loecher.

Two-way, two-lane traffic will be in place in areas for much of the construction.

“We just ask everyone to keep safety in mind and to use caution when traveling through the work zone,” said Loecher.

The median barrier will be removed in order to allow for temporary pavement to be laid down and a crossover of traffic to happen. In turn, vehicles will be able to pass through the work zone in a temporary northbound or southbound lane without interrupting the construction.

The two ramp closures will impact the vehicles travelling eastbound on Highway 20 that need to get off to travel north or south on Highway 58, as well as those traveling north or south on Highway 58 who need to travel westbound on Highway 20. A few months later, they’ll reopen and the other two ramps will close.

A detour will be posted using Hudson and Viking roads.

Improvements will include:

A second turn lane at each of the four legs of the Highway 58 and Ridgeway intersection.

A dual left turn lane at the Ridgeway and Nordic intersection to aid those traveling westbound and turning into Fleet Farm, 400 W. Ridgeway Ave.

A designated right turn lane at Ridgeway and Nordic to aid those heading onto Nordic to the Kwik Star or into the Cedar Falls industrial park.

A new traffic signal at the Highway 58 and Ridgeway intersection.

The eastbound Highway 20 ramps and Highway 58 intersection will get a traffic signal where none currently exists.

The eastbound entrance ramp onto Highway 20 being widened and converted into a dual lane.

The vertical clearance under the Highway 20 overpass heightened by the lowering of Highway 58 underneath.

A trail being added to connect the existing trail near Nordic Drive eastward to the existing trail just east of Highway 58.

Paving, grading, storm sewer work, and box culvert replacements.

Reinbeck-based Peterson Contractors was awarded the DOT-led project for $16.4 million, much higher than the original estimated cost of $9.2 million, according to Loecher. The cost is being shared with the city of Cedar Falls, and Hudson may be involved as well.

Loecher said traffic had been estimated at 15,600 vehicles per day back in 2017.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through 511ia.org, or by calling 511 (within Iowa) or (800) 288-1047 (nationwide). Find 51 updates through its Facebook or Twitter accounts, as well.

Go online to new.511ia.org/#login to sign up for email or text alerts.

Photos: Pioneer of gospel music rediscovered in archives