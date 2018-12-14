DECORAH -- The Winneshiek County Compensation Board is recommending a 4 percent increase for all the county’s elected officials except for the Winneshiek County Sheriff.
The board, which met Monday night, recommended a 5 percent increase for the sheriff.
Currently, their salaries are sheriff, $83,541; county attorney, $75,836; treasurer, $64,282; auditor, $63,789; recorder, $62,938; and supervisors, $35,176.
Compensation Board Chairman Al Etteldorf said board members recognized the officials and their staffs as being “exceptionally competent.”
“Everyone was very pleased with their efforts,” Etteldorf told Decorah Newspapers. “Courthouse officials and their staff were recognized around the county and around the state as superior personnel.”
All members of the Compensation Board were present for Monday’s meeting. In addition to Etteldorf, the members are Jim Burns, vice chairperson, William Remington, Tade Kerndt, Nina Taylor, Mark Jensen and Ron Stoskopf. Burns will serve as chair next year.
Kerndt was the only member voting against the recommended raises.
The Compensation Board reviewed the compensation actions for the past four years and discussion was held regarding the variety of ways that compensation should be granted and reviewed other county compensation as comparison,” Etteldorf said in a letter submitted to the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors.
The Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors ultimately decides whether to approve the recommended raises. Last year, the supervisors approved the 5 percent raises recommended by the Compensation Board for officials.
