Racial Equity Task Force report likely to miss Oct. 1 deadline

He hopes the report, among other things, will uncover more about how Cedar Falls has contributed to the area becoming the worst place to live for Black Americans, he said. The task force, comprised of about a dozen community stakeholders, had been meeting twice per month, and working with a pair of Iowa State University Extension facilitators.

“This is the first step in a long journey,” he said. “People are frustrated because we haven’t come up with anything yet, but we’re having more open and honest discussion than we’ve had in the last 150 years.”

More recently, the group has held work sessions with subcommittees, made up of its members, focused on key areas, including housing and education, and intends to discuss public safety at its next meeting on Sept. 8.

On Tuesday, the task force also added Sept. 29 and Oct. 6 to its schedule of meetings, but will not be billed for them. Facilitators previously proposed a rate of $1,000 per meeting.

The goal is having a “first draft” of the actual report ready for review and suggestions at its Sept. 22 meeting. Aimee Viniard-Weideman, one of the facilitators, along with at least one of the task force members, will be preparing the first draft for review by the group.

“If you feel like we (her and the task force member) are capturing your work well, and we are providing you with enough iterations along the way to be able to influence it, that’s what I would propose to get this draft done,” said Viniard-Weideman at the latest task force meeting.

