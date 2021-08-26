Racial Equity Task Force report likely to miss Oct. 1 deadline

CEDAR FALLS – The Racial Equity Task Force is not expected to have its final report ready for Mayor Rob Green and City Council prior to an Oct. 1 deadline.
The current plan, revealed at a task force meeting Tuesday night, is to have the report submitted Oct. 11, with its findings and recommendations acting as a first step in addressing some of Cedar Fall’s past challenges.
Councilor Frank Darrah, task force chair, confirmed by telephone that the deadline will “probably not be met” and added that the hope behind the Oct. 1 date was having the report completed by the November election.
If the task force document is submitted Oct. 11, some type of presentation or work session involving task force members and council is expected to take place Oct. 18 on council’s regular meeting day.
The task force was assembled in the spring, Darrah said, following a 24/7 Wall St. report that continually named the Waterloo-Cedar Falls’ metro area one of the worst places for Blacks to live. Another spark for its founding was a racist social media post made by a Cedar Falls high school student that was uncovered earlier this year.
“I believe if you put together a group of stakeholders focused on complicated issues and allow for community input, we can get positive results,” Darrah said.
He hopes the report, among other things, will uncover more about how Cedar Falls has contributed to the area becoming the worst place to live for Black Americans, he said. The task force, comprised of about a dozen community stakeholders, had been meeting twice per month, and working with a pair of Iowa State University Extension facilitators.
“This is the first step in a long journey,” he said. “People are frustrated because we haven’t come up with anything yet, but we’re having more open and honest discussion than we’ve had in the last 150 years.”
More recently, the group has held work sessions with subcommittees, made up of its members, focused on key areas, including housing and education, and intends to discuss public safety at its next meeting on Sept. 8.
On Tuesday, the task force also added Sept. 29 and Oct. 6 to its schedule of meetings, but will not be billed for them. Facilitators previously proposed a rate of $1,000 per meeting.
The goal is having a “first draft” of the actual report ready for review and suggestions at its Sept. 22 meeting. Aimee Viniard-Weideman, one of the facilitators, along with at least one of the task force members, will be preparing the first draft for review by the group.
“If you feel like we (her and the task force member) are capturing your work well, and we are providing you with enough iterations along the way to be able to influence it, that’s what I would propose to get this draft done,” said Viniard-Weideman at the latest task force meeting.