Questions about parking, racial impact on proposed College Hill zoning changes

“Cedar Falls has a history as a sundown community, and is currently involved in several public conversations regarding its relationship with racism,” Geary said, adding that the city’s Black population was lower than Iowa’s. “To my eye, there are some obvious omissions from the consulting firm’s recommendations, and to move forward as a racial monolith without any awareness or care of that reality cannot happen.”

Commission chair Brad Leeper said Sogard’s and Geary’s comments were “certainly pressing and important topics.” No commissioners or consultants spoke further about it Wednesday.

Stephen Jordan, who noted he owns seven properties in College Hill, said he thought the plan was “well designed” and hoped it would allow property owners like him to pursue different types of infill development.

“I think we as a city need to be able to pay better attention to our core and be able to redevelop a little bit easier,” Jordan said.

Eashaan Vajpeyi, who represents a landlords group called the Concerned Citizens of College Hill, said his group worried about what they considered a lack of parking in the area, particularly if the number of parking spots required per bedroom in new developments keeps shrinking.