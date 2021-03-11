Questions about parking, racial impact on proposed College Hill zoning changes

CEDAR FALLS — College Hill residents and business owners expressed disappointment that consultants proposing zoning changes to the area didn’t consider the impact on nonwhite people or address parking concerns.
The comments were shared with the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission during a first look at the Imagine College Hill plan Wednesday. A public hearing on the changes, proposed after a yearlong process, is set for March 24.
The plan was broadly approved by the College Hill Partnership board at its Monday meeting, said Kathryn Sogard, executive director of CHP. But she said the group wanted commissioners to address how it would affect racial minorities and those with lower incomes.
“We are aware that land use and planning and zoning policies have historically, intentionally, negatively impacted people, or unintentionally not planned adequately for all,” Sogard said at the meeting, which was being held in City Hall’s council chambers. “So we hope that the final recommendation directly addresses the impacts of the plan and co-changes on marginalized people and concerns such as affordable housing.”
College Hill business owner and resident Andrea Geary, also on the CHP board, went even further, suggesting that not including Black and Indigenous people of color in the plan was not helping the city be more inclusive.
“Cedar Falls has a history as a sundown community, and is currently involved in several public conversations regarding its relationship with racism,” Geary said, adding that the city’s Black population was lower than Iowa’s. “To my eye, there are some obvious omissions from the consulting firm’s recommendations, and to move forward as a racial monolith without any awareness or care of that reality cannot happen.”
Commission chair Brad Leeper said Sogard’s and Geary’s comments were “certainly pressing and important topics.” No commissioners or consultants spoke further about it Wednesday.
Stephen Jordan, who noted he owns seven properties in College Hill, said he thought the plan was “well designed” and hoped it would allow property owners like him to pursue different types of infill development.
“I think we as a city need to be able to pay better attention to our core and be able to redevelop a little bit easier,” Jordan said.
Eashaan Vajpeyi, who represents a landlords group called the Concerned Citizens of College Hill, said his group worried about what they considered a lack of parking in the area, particularly if the number of parking spots required per bedroom in new developments keeps shrinking.
“Where is someone from Waterloo going to park to visit a new, vibrant retail store, when 50 cars from a residential building are spilling out into those spots?” he asked.
Leeper asked consultant Mary Madden to respond to the parking question, and Madden noted they were working off of a parking study already done in the area to make their recommendations.
Madden said that lots or ramps were not recommended “since the parking study indicated that there’s currently not a parking shortage on the Hill.”
Collection: Cedar Falls race relations stories
Here's a recap of the most recent stories The Courier has done on race relations in Cedar Falls.
The embattled Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission has lost another member, who resigned with a scathing letter before attending even a single meeting.
READ: Evan Renfro resigns from CF Human Rights Commission, Feb. 3, 2021
CEDAR FALLS — The chairperson of the city’s Human Rights Commission resigned over the weekend, and the city staff liaison to the panel was dis…
Three new members of the Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission were appointed unanimously Tuesday, and the latest member who resigned spoke out about her reasons.
"It's the same reason the others left," said commission member Willie Barney Jr., after Waseskuk's letter was read. "They don't feel we're in a position to do the things we believe the commission was called to do."
"It’s like having a SWAT team that does nothing but engage in PowerPoint presentations ... without ever going to apprehend the culprits."
School district says students were disciplined when officials learned about posts, which occurred over multiple years. Investigation complete in separate N-word incident this week.
A local school district said it took "swift and appropriate disciplinary action" after a photo of one of their students made the rounds on social media this week, triggering widespread outrage for her use of a racial epithet.
Just when it is most needed, the Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission's voice is muted by its own internal disarray.
It is the second time in two weeks that a photo of a Cedar Falls High School student containing a racial epithet has been widely shared and condemned on social media.
After a 90-minute deliberation on their response to a racist incident from last week resulted in no response yet, human rights commissioners got an earful from Cedar Falls parents and activists for a perceived "lack of urgency."
CEDAR FALLS — As students milled about outside of Cedar Falls High School awaiting the start of a Black Lives Matter protest, a few pick-up tr…