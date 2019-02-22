WATERLOO — Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart has planned his first “Mayor’s Afterhours” to connect with young professionals in the area.
The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Blue Iguana on the Cedar Valley TechWorks campus, 250 Westfield Ave., Suite 101.
Hart said he wants to hear young professionals’ perspectives, learn more about issues concerning them and get their ideas on improving the city.
“I want to hear what millennials and others have to say about housing, race, education, jobs and, of course, why they are in Waterloo, how we can help them stay here and what we can do to attract others to come join them,” Hart said. “Everything is on the table, the good, the bad and everything in between.”
