Lawmakers and Capitol staff donned purple Thursday to mark Purple Up Day, to show appreciation for the sacrifices made by military youths.
The effort was spearheaded by Victoria Fillipi of Anthon, House Speaker Linda Upmeyer’s page. Fillipi organized Purple Up at Lawson-Bronson High School, where she is a senior.
The daughter of Iowa Air National Guard members, Fillipi said that while people tend to focus on military members, especially those who are deployed, “it’s important to recognize the children of those military families.”
“It’s a big part of our life,” she said, adding that because the 185th Refueling Wing is based in Sioux City, there are several students from military families at her high school.
Fillipi’s mother, Col. Stephanie Samenus, is deployed to Puerto Rico to help to rebuild that island’s Air National Guard, which was damaged in a hurricane. Her father is Lt. Col. Lawrence Fillipi. Victoria Fillipi is following in her parents’ footsteps. She has enlisted in the Guard and will go to basic training after graduation this spring. She will attend Iowa State University and hopes to be a government intelligence analyst.
Purple was chosen because it incorporates the colors of all branches of the military — Air Force blue, Army green, Navy blue, Marine red and Coast Guard blue are all thought to combine as purple.
Senate confirmations
The Iowa Senate voted Thursday to confirm five of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ appointments to state government posts. But Democrats have asked for more time to research a couple of nominees, so the process may get extended beyond next Monday’s deadline
Senators voted 49-0 to confirm former House Speaker Kraig Paulsen as director of the state Department of Revenue, Mark DeJong as a state Board of Corrections member, Richard Arnold to the Iowa Transportation Commission and Kathleen Stoppelmoor to the Electrical Examining Board. They also approved Beth Townsend to continue as Iowa Workforce Development director by a 43-6 margin.
Gubernatorial appointees must receive at least 34 affirmative votes to garner the two-thirds majority of the 50-member Senate needed to be confirmed.
Senators have until April 15 to complete the confirmation process, but Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said he agreed to request from the 18 minority Democrats for more time to consider the final nominees. He said he expects the Senate will vote to extend the process by resolution next week.
“They wanted a little more time on a couple, but they have not told me that any are in trouble like going down,” Whitver said.
The confirmation list is down to Janet Phipps Burkhead as director of the state Department of Administrative Services and Mark Schuling as consumer advocate, and a motion to reconsider has been filed regarding Reynolds’ choice of Phil Hemingway of Iowa City to serve on the state Board of Educational Examiners.
“We’ve kept a pretty open line of communications with the governor’s office on the appointee process. There are a few working through, questions that our caucus members have, and we’ve let the governor’s office to know that,” said Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines. “We’re going to let our senators work through their concerns.”
Archie says goodbye
Well, actually it was Archie’s mother, Rep. Megan Jones, R-Sioux Rapids, who said goodbye for her 8-week-old son.
Archie has been with his mother at the State Capitol for the past six weeks, but will be going to day care beginning Monday.
Jones thanked fellow legislators and staff for accommodating her and Archie. Jones joked that she thinks her clerk, Marlene Martens, sent her to nonexistent meetings so she could hold Archie.
This was the second consecutive session Jones had an infant with her. Last year, it was her daughter, Alma.
Jones and her husband, Will, also have a son, Anchor.
“I so very much appreciate your willingness to put up with us ... to put up with a baby for a second time,” she said. “At the end of the day, being in the building really brought us back to reality and reminds us why we’re here.”
Jones closed with a quote from Jerry Seinfeld: “Make no mistake about why these babies are here. They are here to replace us.”
