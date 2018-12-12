DES MOINES — Attorneys for Iowa’s two largest public employee unions asked the state’s highest court Wednesday to strike down changes in collective bargaining laws they say unconstitutionally treat some union members differently than others.
In separate cases, attorneys for thousands of members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 61 and the Iowa State Education Association are asking the Iowa Supreme Court to declare the 2017 collective bargaining law unconstitutional.
The law is unconstitutional, they argued, because it grants more bargaining rights to units with more than 30 percent public safety employees, and prohibits payroll deductions for union dues while still granting provisions for professional or trade organization deductions.
However, Matthew McDermott, the attorney representing the state, said the changes made by the Republican Legislature and governor are a “legitimate public policy decision” and should be upheld by the six justices who heard the arguments Wednesday. Justice Daryl Hecht, who plans to step down Thursday for health reasons, did not participate.
“The state reformed our collective bargaining system in a way that conceivably and rationally gave state and local governments more flexibility to control their budgets and balance the state’s legitimate interest in preserving public safety,” McDermott told the justices.
However, AFSCME attorney Mark Hedberg argued the law should be struck down because it grants greater bargaining rights to public safety employees than other identically situated workers and infringes on members’ rights to associate with and be represented by their union.
“We don’t have a right to bargain, but when the state is granting out a privilege, it can’t do so based upon the association that a person has with various groups; and in this case, we believe they gerrymandered the statute,” Hedberg said.
The law “has taken away their collective bargaining rights and desperately affected their ability to bargain for terms and conditions of employment,” he said.
Outside the Iowa Judicial Building, ISEA President Mike Beranek told reporters the Supreme Court “is the next step in our fight to win back the rights taken from our members by the Iowa Legislature.”
He said the law has diminished the role of his union’s 33,000 members in their school districts. It has reduced the scope of bargaining to only wages, and many school districts have removed past contract language and replaced it with an employee handbook. Public employees can no longer collectively bargain over health insurance, vacation policy, workplace safety issues and myriad other benefits and policies. Essentially, most public employees now can collectively bargain only for base wages unless both sides agree to include more topics.
“There are a lot of people upset about this,” said Danny Homan, president of AFSCME Council 61. “What Republicans told us is that nothing would change, that in a year we’d all see that this is a great bill. It’s not a great bill.
“We have employers across this state that are taking contracts and cutting them down to one page, putting nothing more in them than base wages,” he said. “Inside our state institutions, we decide who gets to go on vacation by putting names in a hat and drawing out a name. People get laid off or transferred based on whether or not they brought the supervisor cookies and doughnuts. We have regressed in state service back prior to 1974. This is a travesty.”
The court will issue a ruling later.
