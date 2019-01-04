CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls is trying something new in its search for a new library director.
All three candidates for the Cedar Falls’ Public Library director position will deliver presentations and answer questions at a public forum from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St.
The candidates are Renita Barksdale, library director at the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library in Elizabethton, Tenn.; Michele Patrick, library director at Indianola City Public Library in Indianola; and Kelly Stern, youth services librarian at the Cedar Falls Public Library.
Erin Thompson, technology librarian, is acting as a liaison between the search committee and library personnel.
“We’re trying something different this time,” Thompson said.
Usually each a library director candidate would individually provide a presentation while meeting with the public on different days.
“That’s kind of a hindrance to staff and the public, who want to see all of the candidates because they might not be able to come back every time,” Thompson said. “So we’ve decided to do it all at once; that way we can see how all the candidates interact with each other.”
The candidates can be expected to answer questions ranging from ‘What’s your favorite book?’ to ‘What are thoughts on changing library policy?’ Thompson said. “The nice part of opening it to the public is that they have the opportunity to convey any concerns and get three potentially wildly different answers.”
Previous directors have had limited tenures, and the hope is this director will stay on for five to 10 years.
The director is in charge of budget planning for the library, handling personnel, engaging the community and the community center next door.
“We need someone with a wide skill set and who can balance all of those duties,” Thompson said.
The public will be able to ask the candidates questions, and fill out a feedback form to rank the candidates and provide additional comments.
Ideally the new director will take up her duties in March.
In the meantime Amy Stuenkel, the public services librarian, and Stern, one of the director candidates, are acting as co-interim directors.
Jay Robinson, the former director, left the position in September after taking over in December 2017.
The doors to the forum will open at 3:45 p.m. with biographies of each candidate provided.
“We have no idea what to expect because this is the first time we’ve done something like this,” Thompson said.
Other libraries around Iowa have held forums like this in the past.
“There’s a lot going on and the new director, whoever they might be, will definitely have a lot to keep themselves busy,” Thompson said.
