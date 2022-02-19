Public safety is focus of 100-minute session Monday between Cedar Falls city staff, councilors

CEDAR FALLS – Monday will be the first time since the November election the City Council will extensively discuss the direction of its public safety department.

The 5:10 p.m. work session will allot 100 minutes to the topic.

Public Safety Director Jeff Olson and the two assistant directors, Police Chief Craig Berte and Fire Chief John Bostwick, will speak about public safety services and field questions from councilors.

The election’s top issue was the Public Safety Officer program, its overall effectiveness, and purported cost savings.

The work session comes as the city seeks job applications from potential replacements for Olson, who retires March 11.

“Right now, with the way the public safety program is and the controversy that’s been publicly displayed, I don’t want to actually start advertising right now if the council’s going to discuss it and discuss the future of it, because I don’t believe that we would get qualified applicants,” City Administrator Ron Gaines told the council last month.

A sneak peak of Monday’s presentation can be viewed at: www.cedarfalls.com/852/Public-Meeting-Agendas — before the work session at the Community Center at 528 Main St. and the regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Work sessions don’t offer a public comment period. Down the road, it’s likely residents will be able to voice their thoughts.

The public safety model was briefly broached at the first meeting of the year, when the council voted 6-1 to take up the topic again Monday night. Councilor Susan deBuhr cast the lone vote against the motion.

At a council goal-setting session in December, a discussion on the PSO model and whether to “open it up” for possible changes, saw unofficial votes cast by deBuhr and Councilors Kelly Dunn and Daryl Kruse against that consideration.

While formally adopting the goal-setting document Jan. 18, Councilor Dustin Ganfield received enough support for his motion to replace the goal — “continue the city’s PSO model, which hires Public Safety Officers for cross-training in law enforcement, firefighting, and rescue operations” — with his newly proposed, “less restrictive” language: “Continue to evaluate the city’s public safety model ensuring cost effective law enforcement, firefighting and rescue operations.”

Councilor Dave Sires made a separate motion to strike all the goals related to the PSO model out of belief it would be the first step in returning to “a separate police and fire department.”

His motion failed 6-1, and left the former 2021 mayoral candidate frustrated with the lack of support from councilors who previously campaigned on making significant changes to the program.

“I’ve given up,” said Sires in a telephone interview at the time, “Why bother? Why continue this fight? I got no backup. It was voted down six to one.”

Woman arrested for attempted murder in Independence road rage incident An Oelwein woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill someone during a road-rage incident and a fight in Independence.

Mayor Rob Green, who defeated Sires in a November run-off election, has said he’s interested in addressing concerns and possibly making changes to the PSO program, but not getting rid of it entirely.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.