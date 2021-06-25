Public safety, education, housing 3 main focuses for CF Racial Equity task force

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those topics aren’t necessarily the only areas the report will address. Smith-Nalls noted data from the schools might also be of use to the health or housing departments, for example.

“Oftentimes, we discount the process of preparing the soil,” said Smith-Nalls. “I see this as, we’re going to dig in the soil and make sure the work we put out there is meaningful.”

Darrah agreed, saying the soil would be prepared not only for the October report, but years into the future.

“Whatever we end up with I think needs to be seen as just the beginning,” he said. “We’re going to need a group like this for the rest of our lives to keep moving.”

After member Willie Barney’s departure to take a job out of the area, members decided not to replace him, saying the task force is already large and can hold community meetings for further input.

“I guess I’m OK. I feel like this is a smart group of people,” said Dunn.

