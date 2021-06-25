Public safety, education, housing 3 main focuses for CF Racial Equity task force

CEDAR FALLS — The city’s Racial Equity Task Force will focus on policing, education and housing as it sorts through data to figure out what to include in a report this fall.
The panel Wednesday divided its 11 members into three subcommittees tasked with finding data relevant to their topic areas. They will report to the larger group during twice-weekly meetings prior to an October report deadline.
The public safety subcommittee will include Paul Lee, Will Frost and Councilwoman Kelly Dunn; on education are Felicia Smith-Nalls, LaTanya Graves, Andy Pattee and Councilman Frank Darrah; and on housing are Melissa Heston and Lisa Sesterhenn. Members Eashaan Vajpeyi and Mickye Johnson, both absent during that portion of the meeting, will be added to groups later.
Pattee, as Cedar Falls Community School District superintendent, was assigned to lead the education committee and gather information. Cedar Falls Police Chief Craig Berte was assigned the same role with public safety. Jennifer Rodenbeck, director of finance and business operations, said she and City Administrator Ron Gaines would help take the lead on housing.
“We’re gonna start digging, and we don’t know what we’re gonna find here,” said Aimee Viniard-Weideman, one of two facilitators helping the task force stay focused. “You’re going to be painting a picture you haven’t had before, and doing some level of meaning-making — we don’t know what yet.”
Those topics aren’t necessarily the only areas the report will address. Smith-Nalls noted data from the schools might also be of use to the health or housing departments, for example.
“Oftentimes, we discount the process of preparing the soil,” said Smith-Nalls. “I see this as, we’re going to dig in the soil and make sure the work we put out there is meaningful.”
Darrah agreed, saying the soil would be prepared not only for the October report, but years into the future.
“Whatever we end up with I think needs to be seen as just the beginning,” he said. “We’re going to need a group like this for the rest of our lives to keep moving.”
After member Willie Barney’s departure to take a job out of the area, members decided not to replace him, saying the task force is already large and can hold community meetings for further input.
“I guess I’m OK. I feel like this is a smart group of people,” said Dunn.