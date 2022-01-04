Public safety director position's future to be discussed 'sooner rather than later' in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – A majority of the City Council is open to discussing the future of the public safety director position, despite at least three councilors previously voicing opposition to changing the Public Safety Officer model.

Councilor Susan deBuhr, one of those past protesters, was the lone vote against a motion Monday to hold a future work session on the topic. It was made by Councilor Simon Harding and passed 6-1.

At the first council meeting of the year, the dais had a new look.

New councilors Gil Schultz and Dustin Ganfield took their seats for the first time, replacing Mark Miller and Frank Darrah, respectively. No public swearing-in ceremony was held.

Cedar Falls is possibly the only big Iowa city not to hold a public swearing-in ceremony Some family was in attendance at the swearing-in of the newly elected officials, but the event came without public notice or any pomp and circumstance.

Harding’s motion included a discussion on “possible ways to gain data in order to evaluate the current public safety model.”

“It is a tough subject, I realize that,” said Harding, “but I’m not up here saying, ‘Burn it (the PSO model) to the ground.’ I just said let’s talk about the future of that position, and let’s talk about ways to gather data, look at it, and we go from there. That’s where the work session starts,” Harding said.

Mayor Rob Green said the work session should take place “sooner rather than later” -- within the next month or so -- because of the “issues with the public safety director position and needing to have some clarity” before Public Safety Director Jeff Olson retires March 11.

Administrator Rob Gaines told councilors he’d wait for direction from them before moving forward with identifying a possible replacement for Olson.

According to Gaines, the hiring process for the director position involves advertising for and subsequently interviewing candidates. Along with himself, Gaines said the mayor, mayor pro tem, administration committee chair, and other department heads would be involved in making the personnel recommendation to council.

“Right now, with the way the public safety program is and the controversy that’s been publicly displayed, I don’t want to actually start advertising right now if the council’s going to discuss it and discuss the future of it, because I don’t believe that we would get qualified applicants,” said Gaines.

DeBuhr objected to holding a work session before a July update by the Public Safety Department to the council that supposedly would include “any recommended changes by the Public Safety Department."

Harding disputed her point because Olson’s retirement makes the issue time sensitive.

Councilors -- current, future and outgoing -- met in December with staff to discuss goals for the upcoming fiscal year. When it came to the PSO model and whether to “open it up” for possible changes, the unofficial votes cast by those who would serve on council in 2022 were split 3-3.

The seventh vote, Councilor Dave Sires, who lost his bid for mayor and campaigned on separating the department into separate fire and police divisions, was absent due to illness.

“I’m all about conversation,” said Councilor Kelly Dunn, who previously opposed considering change, at the Monday meeting. “This issue obviously doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, and many have since told me they’re tired of this issue tearing our city apart, so let’s just dive into it.”

In addition to deBuhr and Dunn, Daryl Kruse was the third vote against change in December. One reason cited by the trio that evening was the department's “experts” are continually monitoring the PSO model and would recommend any changes if they felt they were needed.

“Just because we want to open it up doesn’t mean we don’t support the public safety officers. I don’t feel unsafe, and I appreciate them. I just want to make sure that we continue looking at things,” said Harding at the time.

Now-former councilors Mark Miller and Frank Darrah, who both were present at the goal setting sessions, backed the PSO model.

“We don’t have any proof that the people aren’t safe,” Darrah said.

“I’ll tell you if I was one of these PSOs, I don’t know if I’d want to go to work when they think half the community doesn’t trust them. I know that’s not the case, but that’s the rhetoric that’s out there,” he added.

