CEDAR FALLS — The public is invited to learn more about the details of perhaps the most highly anticipated, impactful report to hit Cedar Falls in the last year.

The Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation’s task force will share more about a near-final draft of a housing needs assessment at an informal open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Center, 528 Main St.

The event marks one of the final steps in a process that began in May when the fairly new organization contracted with the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments and the University of Northern Iowa’s Institute for Decision Making for close to $50,000 to guide the crafting of a report that hasn’t been completed since 1998.

“This open house is a little piece of the overall input process,” said Karla Organist, program manager with IDM. “We’ve already had different focus groups and surveys.”

The lengthy 125-page assessment dives into the city’s housing stock, unmet housing needs, and policy- and decision ‐making as it relates to developers, local officials and other stakeholders. It also offers extensive research to back up 33 short-term, long-term and ongoing recommendations for future action.

“We don’t expect to make any major changes at this point, or to come across anything we didn’t anticipate,” Organist said about the open house. “It’s more about the opportunity share about what we’ve found and what we can do to better the city’s overall housing situation. Where are the gaps and how can we fill them?”

The assessment was completed with the help of a 20-member task force with representation including public officials as well as professionals from the real estate, construction, banking, senior living and social services sectors.

On Tuesday, Organist said, members of the task force will run seven different stations to educate people and accept comments on the results of their efforts.

One will be focused on the process while another will have information on the findings, goals, data and survey results. At the other five stations people can learn about regulatory review, financial mechanisms, new programs, space for development, and complementary services and amenities.

“They’ll get a feel for the key things we’ve learned and that guided our recommendations,” she said.

Regulatory review focuses on what may make it easier, streamlined and uniform to help builders, Organist explained. Financial assistance could be offered to someone interested in buying, rehabbing or constructing of a home.

Space for growth pertains to actual lots available to build on. New programs could offer more affordability for those looking to buy a home. And the amenities are about “quality of place,” or what may help attract people to the area.

“We may have the executive summary printed out, as well as some bullet points at each of the stations,” Organist said. “But it will be a very informal chance to talk one-on-one, ask questions and dig deeper.”

No formal presentation will be offered. The full draft is expected to be available online at some point.

The Housing Commission and Human Rights Commission have been given updates on the latest draft and an overview will be shared with the City Council on Monday. A resolution of support will come before the council for a vote May 15.

The assessment came as a recommendation from the Racial Equity Task Force in 2021 to determine how to provide “housing variety to promote affordable housing options for all.” More recently, it was highlighted at a council meeting as one requirement for private developers to qualify for Iowa’s Workforce Housing Tax Credit Program.

The Economic Development Corporation paid for the report after the council decided to pull funding from its current year budget for the assessment. The organization is a 501©(4) nonprofit with its own board, but has received some funding from the city.

In June, the council was presented with the Resilience Plan – another lengthy, technical document involving an extensive process, offering insight on environmental and economic recommendations and findings. At the time, a majority declined to endorse the document in its entirety. Some, instead, wanted more time to review and pick and choose individual parts to focus on.

Councilmembers Daryl Kruse, Gil Schultz, Dustin Ganfield, Dave Sires and Susan deBuhr voted against adopting the document and, since then, it’s only been reintroduced briefly in public by Mayor Rob Green during the November goal setting sessions.

The same five supported the removal of $35,000 dedicated for the housing assessment as part of the effort at the time to reduce a proposed property tax increase.

PHOTOS: Cedar Falls girls' soccer against Mason City 042423 042523-spt-cf-g-4 042523-spt-mc-cf-g-1 042523-spt-mc-cf-2.1 042523-spt-mc-cf-4 042523-spt-mc-cf-5 042523-spt-mc-cf-6 042523-spt-cf-g-1.1 042523-spt-cf-g-3 042523-spt-cf-g-5 042523-spt-cf-g-6 042523-spt-cf-g-7