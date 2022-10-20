 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Public invited to give input on Gates Park playground options

  • 0
gates-splash-kids

A rendering of the splash pad to replace the swimming pool at Gates Park in Waterloo presented by consultants to the Waterloo City Council on Jan. 31.

WATERLOO — Waterloo Leisure Services is inviting people to attend a public input meeting regarding proposed play structures and features for the new inclusion playground and spray park in Gates Park.

Two meetings will be offered. The first will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, the second at 6 p.m. Oct. 27. Both will take place in the multi-purpose room at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex, 300 Jefferson St.

Mark Kuiper of Ritland+Kuiper Landscape Architects will present options for the two play areas followed by a public input session. Waterloo Leisure Services staff will also help answer questions.

For more information about the project and the input sessions, contact Leisure Services Director Paul Huting at (319) 291-0165 or Paul.Huting@Waterloo-IA.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Motorbike taxis elevated to navigate frequent flooding in the Philippines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News