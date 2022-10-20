Public invited to give input on Gates Park playground options

WATERLOO — Waterloo Leisure Services is inviting people to attend a public input meeting regarding proposed play structures and features for the new inclusion playground and spray park in Gates Park.

Two meetings will be offered. The first will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, the second at 6 p.m. Oct. 27. Both will take place in the multi-purpose room at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex, 300 Jefferson St.

Mark Kuiper of Ritland+Kuiper Landscape Architects will present options for the two play areas followed by a public input session. Waterloo Leisure Services staff will also help answer questions.

For more information about the project and the input sessions, contact Leisure Services Director Paul Huting at (319) 291-0165 or Paul.Huting@Waterloo-IA.org.