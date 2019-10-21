WATERLOO — The Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission and Thomas R. Zahn and Associates will hold a public hearing on the status of the “Battle for Equality” civil rights grant project.
The public is invited to attend the consultant’s presentation and provide public input at the event scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Waterloo Boat House, 707 Park Road.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The consultants and commission members also will answer questions about the project, which is being funded with a grant from the National Park Service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.