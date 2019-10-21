{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission and Thomas R. Zahn and Associates will hold a public hearing on the status of the “Battle for Equality” civil rights grant project.

The public is invited to attend the consultant’s presentation and provide public input at the event scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Waterloo Boat House, 707 Park Road.

The consultants and commission members also will answer questions about the project, which is being funded with a grant from the National Park Service.

