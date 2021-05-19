Public hearing set on Washington Irving School rezoning for housing

WAVERLY — Though members expressed discomfort about possible development, the City Council voted to set a public hearing on rezoning a former school property the city owns to allow affordable multi-family housing.

The council voted 5-2, with Matthew Schneider and Heather Beaufore opposed, to approve a first reading of an ordinance to rezone the former Washington Irving School site. It set a public hearing on the matter for June 7, when members will again meet in person.

The ordinance would rezone the property at 213 Sixth St. S.W. from one- and two-family residential, or R-2, to multiple family residential, or R-3. The council previously had approved a request for proposals from developers for housing on the property, and the Planning and Zoning Commission had similarly signed off on the rezoning.

But council members were still wary of allowing multi-family developments, like condos or townhouses, in a neighborhood largely made up of single-family homes, some historic.

“If we don’t get a proposal we can agree to, I’m going to be jumping right on the bandwagon to have this rezoned back to what it was before,” said Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow.

Not everyone was convinced it would be that simple.

