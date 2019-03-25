DECORAH -- The Decorah City Council has scheduled a public hearing April 15 on an urban renewal plan amendment that would make the renovation of the former Quillin’s Food Store eligible for tax increment finance rebates.
Ridge Development Co. of Cedar Rapids, doing business as DECO Bluffs Development LLC, has proposed to renovate the commercial building located at 915 Short St. for a new Hy-Vee store.
The development company has asked for TIF assistance on the project. TIF diverts future property tax revenue toward an economic development project or public improvement project in the community.
Under the proposed amendment, the city’s commitment in TIF revenues would not exceed $425,000, plus administrative fees.
Ridge Development is in the process of purchasing the Quillin’s building from Kent and Marla Klocke of Decorah.
Purchasing and renovating the building is estimated to cost about $1.6 million, and making the space ready for a Hy-Vee store would cost another $1.5 million to $2 million.
The developer also has asked for a cash investment to assist in the physical redevelopment of the property, and Decorah Jobs has agreed to contribute a $325,000 forgivable loan for the work.
