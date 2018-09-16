Subscribe for 33¢ / day
CEDAR FALLS — The City Council will hold a public meeting Monday on the fiscal year 2017-18 community development block grant and HOME programs consolidated annual performance and evaluation report. The council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

The report goes over the funded activities of the community development block grant from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018.

The programs was designed to improve housing and prevent homelessness and improve areas in Cedar Falls that meet the community development block grant objective.

After the public hearing the council will consider a resolution to submit an evaluation report for the programs.

The city also will vote on a bid from Huff Contracting for $103,920 which includes a 5 percent bond for the library remodel project.

Cedar Falls will be promoting its household hazardous materials drop off and electronics recycling event during the council’s committee of the whole prior to its regular session.

On Saturday Sept. 22, the city will accept household hazardous materials and electronics at the Cedar Falls Public Works Complex from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

