CEDAR FALLS — The City Council will hold a public meeting Monday on the fiscal year 2017-18 community development block grant and HOME programs consolidated annual performance and evaluation report. The council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
The report goes over the funded activities of the community development block grant from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018.
The programs was designed to improve housing and prevent homelessness and improve areas in Cedar Falls that meet the community development block grant objective.
After the public hearing the council will consider a resolution to submit an evaluation report for the programs.
The city also will vote on a bid from Huff Contracting for $103,920 which includes a 5 percent bond for the library remodel project.
Cedar Falls will be promoting its household hazardous materials drop off and electronics recycling event during the council’s committee of the whole prior to its regular session.
On Saturday Sept. 22, the city will accept household hazardous materials and electronics at the Cedar Falls Public Works Complex from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.