Public health board seeks role in police reform efforts

The law enforcement leaders voiced a willingness to work with the health department. Most of them are already working on changes driven by nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Sheriff Tony Thompson said he hopes the health department can help open up lines of conversation with marginalized communities.

“Where we really have to focus on gaining and earning engagement and to responsibly respond are with those people who don’t want to engage us, who don’t feel comfortable engaging us,” Thompson said.

He noted the COVID-19 pandemic has already helped forge that relationship.

“Probably never before in the history of Black Hawk County has health and law enforcement been so intertwined and so interconnected as we are right now, and as we have been over the last four months,” he said.

Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald has been implementing aggressive changes in his department to address procedural justice since he was hired a month ago.

“Now is the time for critical cultural change within police agencies,” said Fitzgerald, who acknowledged past methods of policing has created economic inequality that exists today.