CEDAR FALLS — A second public information meeting on the Greenhill Corridor Study is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Municipal Operations Building at 2200 Technology Parkway.
The city of Cedar Falls is seeking input on improvements to Greenhill Road and is looking to alleviate congestion as new businesses move into the area and as it prepares for construction to begin in two years on Iowa Highway 58.
“This meeting is mainly about how we’ve collected the information (and) we’ve started to analyze it,” said Jon Resler, city engineer. “What we want to do is talk to the public about what we’ve done to this point.”
The comments from the previous meeting are being incorporated into the upcoming one, Resler said. The study is being conducted prior to construction at the intersection at Greenhill Road and Main Street.
The intersection is set for construction in 2020, according to the city’s capital improvements plan. The cost is estimated to be $1.64 million.
“With that project coming up, we know it’s going to be a large expense, and the corridor is getting older; it’s been in place for quite a while,” Resler said. “Traffic is starting to grow, there’s more development, we know it’s going to continue to grow so we want to look long term at what will this corridor should like.”
The city is looking for feedback on options for improving long-term safety issues.
“There are certainly concerns about how Greenhill and Main is functioning,” Resler said. “There’s other things we want to look at as well and this is really going to very be conceptual.”
The study will focus mainly on whether there will be traffic signals or roundabouts, turn lanes and total lanes, Resler said.
“It’s not going to get into great detail about ‘this intersection will have a left turn lane of 11 and a half feet.’ It’s a higher-level study,” Resler said. “What happens at the next level when you get into the project is we either do it in house or we hire a consulting firm to do detail design.”
The detail design will give the city a specific cost for the prospective projects. The meeting and public comment is a way for the city to know what projects it could consider in the future, Resler said.
“We’ll sort through that and develop a recommendation we can move forward with,” Resler said. “At the final public meeting, that final recommendation will be presented.”
The meeting is the second of three planned meetings on the subject; the first was June 14.
The final session is planned for late August or early September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.