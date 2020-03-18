Public access halted at Black Hawk County Courthouse

WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Courthouse was closed to the public starting Tuesday with limited access for "essential court" activities.
The county Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday to shut down the building indefinitely after the first local case of COVID-19 was reported.
County departments were directed to send home all non-essential staff with full pay and provide information the county website about ways the public can still conduct business with their offices online, through the mail or by phone.
The move shuts down the treasurer's office during a rush of property tax payments and closes the election office's public counter as a special election in Cedar Falls approaches March 31.
Courthouse security will be screening those entering the building to see if they are allowed in for a court proceeding.
"In essence what we're doing is will triage individuals coming into the courthouse" to determine who gets in, said Supervisor Dan Trelka.
The Iowa Supreme Court has issued orders delaying criminal trials and allowing most court proceedings to be conducted via teleconference. But that doesn't eliminate the need for court participants to get into the building at times.
"We still have mandatory community members that are going to need our services," said Clerk of Court Arnell Ernst. "We still need to have a way for the community to be able to get to us and for us to provide those essential services."
County offices will still have essential staff working to process information, payments and perform other activities with the public by phone or electronically.
The shutdown affects the assessor, county attorney, auditor and election office, conservation, engineer, human resources, information technology, maintenance, recorder, treasurer and veteran affairs.
The treasurer's office is still accepting payments for property taxes and vehicle registrations through www.iowatreasurers.org or by mail. A payment drop box has also been set up at the courthouse entrance.
The recorder's office has shut down its passport office and is asking the public to hold off on vital records requests, although they can still be provided via mail.
Auditor Grant Veeder has already implored voters to use absentee ballots by mail for the March 31 special Cedar Falls City Council election. Voters now will not be allowed to cast absentee ballots in the courthouse.
The election office is mailing absentee ballot request forms to all registered Cedar Falls voters by the end of this week.
Candidates filing nomination papers or affidavits of candidacy for the June 2 primary election or the Nov. 3 general election may take them to the courthouse and ask security personnel to notify the election office. Staff will come to the courthouse entrance to collect the papers.
Other offices serving the public can be reached by telephone or email. That contact information can be found on the county website.
Assistant County Attorney Pete Burk noted the supervisors will need to allow the public to attend board meetings subject to the Iowa Open Meetings Law even if the board members participate by phone.
Supervisors Chris Schwartz said the public will be allowed into the courthouse for those meetings but suggested "now is not the time to start attending our meetings." Video of the meetings are eventually uploaded to the county YouTube page.
Meanwhile, Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson has canceled jail inmate visitation and made other changes to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Thompson announced inmate visits are canceled, although limited professional visitation remains in place.
Other operational changes have been implemented until further notice:
- Sex offender registrations will be handled via telephone. Individuals subject to registration should call (319) 291-2587, ext. 5103, to register over the phone and paperwork will then be mailed. All existing registration and time requirements remain in place.
- Sheriff's office administrative services remain open at this time, but only one visitor at a time will be allowed into the building. The front doors will remain locked to enforce the single visitor provision.
- Fingerprinting of the public has been suspended at this time.
The changes may be modified depending on the progression of the virus. Individuals with questions can call (319) 291-2587.