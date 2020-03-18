Public access halted at Black Hawk County Courthouse

WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Courthouse was closed to the public starting Tuesday with limited access for "essential court" activities.

The county Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday to shut down the building indefinitely after the first local case of COVID-19 was reported.

County departments were directed to send home all non-essential staff with full pay and provide information the county website about ways the public can still conduct business with their offices online, through the mail or by phone.

The move shuts down the treasurer's office during a rush of property tax payments and closes the election office's public counter as a special election in Cedar Falls approaches March 31.

Courthouse security will be screening those entering the building to see if they are allowed in for a court proceeding.

"In essence what we're doing is will triage individuals coming into the courthouse" to determine who gets in, said Supervisor Dan Trelka.

The Iowa Supreme Court has issued orders delaying criminal trials and allowing most court proceedings to be conducted via teleconference. But that doesn't eliminate the need for court participants to get into the building at times.