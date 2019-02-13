CEDAR FALLS — Firefighter 1 training is essential for new Cedar Falls Public Safety Officers and career firefighters to be certified by the state of Iowa, and 10 PSOs trained for for the test Tuesday morning.
The PSOs have worked through their written testing and training prior to the physical testing portion.
“They do their skills testing this weekend,” said Fire Chief John Bostwick. “Every Cedar Falls firefighter has to do this type of training.”
The PSOs trained on putting on their gear in a timed exercise and confined space testing to simulate a fallen building, along with other physically demanding tasks.
“During this process they’re in their full fire gear with a helmet and air mask,” Bostwick said.
While the was training going on, other Cedar Falls Firefighters and PSOs stood at the ready.
“We have career and Public Safety Officers that are ready to go at a moment’s notice,” Bostwick said.
After getting through their Firefighter 1 training they still need to go through the Cedar Falls training manual, which contains additional skills specific to Cedar Falls like water rescue and high rise emergencies, Bostwick said.
The training was observed by several elected city officials including Mayor Jim Brown and council members Tom Blanford and Daryl Kruse.
“I wish honestly everyone in town had the chance to see this,” Blanford said. “This is not easy stuff. I’m always impressed with how quickly these groups pick up these skills, and getting to see them executed is an incredible experience.”
