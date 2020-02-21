You are the owner of this article.
PSO vote vetoed by CF mayor
PSO vote vetoed by CF mayor

CEDAR FALLS — In a surprise move, Mayor Rob Green announced Friday he would veto the decision by the Cedar Falls City Council to eliminate traditional firefighter positions.

But Green acknowledged council members likely will override him and institute the complete shift to a public safety officer model, as approved by a 5-2 vote at special meeting Thursday night.

Green posted his veto to his official mayor’s page on Facebook, noting he sent it to the city clerk just before posting.

“I’m very disappointed it’s come to this,” he wrote in a comment on his post. “The council should have waited until after the special election to make its ‘Full Implementation/Eliminate Traditional Firefighters Immediately’ decision — this rush job by council is unacceptable.”

Green noted his veto is largely symbolic.

“It will be overruled by our March 2nd meeting,” Green continued, “but I am issuing it nonetheless.”

The council Thursday

approved a department reorganization to eliminate traditional firefighter positions. More than 30 supporters and opponents of the PSO program addressed the matter during a lengthy public forum.

The decision split the council’s old guard that has long supported the PSO program from newcomers Dave Sires and Simon Harding, who ran against the program in last fall’s elections. Voting in favor of the reorganization were Mark Miller, Susan deBuhr, Daryl Kruse, Frank Darrah and Nick Taiber.

The vote came at the end of a nearly four-hour meeting called to discuss whether the council should fully implement the PSO program, which cross trains police and firefighters to serve in either position.

In his veto, Green accused the council of failing “to follow basic principles of good governance,” calling it a “rush job” to keep the contentious program before a special election March 24 to choose a council member to replace Green, who vacated his position after he was elected mayor.

“As a result, they chose to appoint a council member friendly to their cause, then to call a special meeting which ensured a supermajority,” Green wrote. “The Council’s actions give the appearance of closed-door dealing, risking long-term damage to the credibility of the city government and its decision-making processes.”



