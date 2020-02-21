PSO vote vetoed by CF mayor

CEDAR FALLS — In a surprise move, Mayor Rob Green announced Friday he would veto the decision by the Cedar Falls City Council to eliminate traditional firefighter positions.

But Green acknowledged council members likely will override him and institute the complete shift to a public safety officer model, as approved by a 5-2 vote at special meeting Thursday night.

Green posted his veto to his official mayor’s page on Facebook, noting he sent it to the city clerk just before posting.

“I’m very disappointed it’s come to this,” he wrote in a comment on his post. “The council should have waited until after the special election to make its ‘Full Implementation/Eliminate Traditional Firefighters Immediately’ decision — this rush job by council is unacceptable.”

Green noted his veto is largely symbolic.

“It will be overruled by our March 2nd meeting,” Green continued, “but I am issuing it nonetheless.”

The council Thursday

approved a department reorganization to eliminate traditional firefighter positions. More than 30 supporters and opponents of the PSO program addressed the matter during a lengthy public forum.