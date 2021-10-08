PSO model point of contention in Cedar Falls candidate debate

CEDAR FALLS -- From form-based zoning to diversity initiatives to their own management styles, the candidates vying for mayor and council presented voters with a variety of choices in the upcoming city election.

But it was the city's public safety officer model that got the most attention at Thursday's Candidate Debate.

The Cedar Falls mayoral debate proved the most contentious of the evening's debate, held Thursday at City Hall. It was the second such debate for those candidates.

Mayor Rob Green, seeking reelection to a second two-year term, sparred at times with at-large councilor Dave Sires and former councilor Tom Blanford.

Green noted their differences were perhaps most stark over the issue of the city's first-in-the-state combined professional police and fire department.

"A certain percentage of Cedar Falls residents believe the PSO model is perfectly fine as it is," with those people preferring Blanford's stance, Green said. "Others have valid concerns about how it's carried out; I'm in that camp. Others want to get rid of PSOs entirely; they're with Mr. Sires."

Sires asked why Green's plan to reorganize the department, released in July, wasn't tried earlier. Green said he didn't have the support from council and wanted voters to weigh in on it.

Blanford contended the reorganization, including reclassifying the public safety director's position and implementing physical fitness standards, wasn't necessary.

"They are absolutely qualified and capable of keeping us safe," Blanford said.

Sires disagreed, saying the city's more expensive fire insurance and community pushback showed the model wasn't appropriate.

"The mindset of a firefighter is different than a mindset of a police officer," Sires said. "Those are two occupations that I want them to be the very best at."

Candidates running for Cedar Falls council also discussed the PSO issue at length.

Kara Bigelow-Baker, one of three candidates running for the Ward 3 seat, claimed the PSO model was "not working well," pointing to two recent house fires in the city, one of which led to the death of a resident.

"In fact, the house fire on First Street, they did not even find the deceased until they were preparing to leave," Bigelow-Baker said. "That is not how fires should be fought anywhere. That is not what we are paying for as citizens."

Incumbent Daryl Kruse countered that the model was "effective" and "saved us over $600,000 in our budget over the previous year."

Carole Yates, another Ward 3 challenger, said the perceived issues were perhaps misconceptions.

"I think people need to be better informed about how well it is working," Yates said, though she said she was open to whether PSOs needed more training.

In the Ward 5 debate, incumbent Frank Darrah said the PSO model was "doing exactly what it's supposed to do -- keeping the city safe and saving a lot of money." He contended it was those misconceptions that was causing a morale problem within the department.

"I'm most concerned about people actually doing the work, and they tune into a council meeting or hear from neighbors about how unsafe they feel," Darrah said. "It's the message being sent that needs to be changed."

But his challenger Dustin Ganfield pointed to "conflicting cost analyses" on how much the city was actually saving on the model, as well as a power outage in downtown Cedar Falls on Wednesday night.

"Twenty minutes later and there was still no one there controlling traffic," Ganfield said. "That, to me, is a deficiency in our current model, and it at least needs an evaluation to see if we're on the right track."

In the at-large debate, challenger T.J. Frein called the PSO rollout "extremely poor," but stopped short of saying he would vote to return to separate police and fire classifications, saying he wasn't interested in "revenge politics."

"I think it's unfortunate we put those hard-working people in a seemingly lose-lose situation to get something accomplished -- to eliminate a fire department union, if you will," Frein said.

Incumbent Kelly Dunn, elected in a special election last year, contended the city saved money and had "less use of overtime," and said cross-trained personnel were "fully trained like any other person that would serve as a firefighter."

"We have separate police and fire -- that is a common misconception in our city, and it makes people feel unsafe and it's simply not true," Dunn said.

In the Ward 1 debate with himself, as opponent Derek Peisen was a no-show, Gil Schultz said the "lack of transition" to the PSO model bothered him initially, particularly the loss of several professional firefighters with years of experience. But he said, after talking with PSOs, he thought they were all "perfectly equipped and perfectly trained" for the job.

"That scarred our community, and it's going to be a scar forever," he said. "That being said, we're six years down the road. We have professionals in those positions and they're well trained."

The debate was sponsored by Northern Iowa Student Government, Women of Action, Cedar Valley Activate and American Association of University Women.

