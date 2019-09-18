CEDAR FALLS — Controversy over the Public Safety Officer Program spilled into the Cedar Falls mayoral race during the Cedar Falls City Council meeting Monday.
The discussion began when Mike Butler, a Cedar Falls resident, who spoke out against council members talking about personnel issues in public, in reference to a blog post by council member and mayoral candidate Rob Green about former Cedar Falls firefighter Josh Lux’s resignation last year.
The blog post detailed Green’s displeasure with the situation surrounding Lux’s resignation. In October 2018 Lux was asked to resign or be terminated due to violations, according to city documents. Since then former and current firefighters have spoken out against Lux’s dismissal.
Lux’s departure is one chapter in the saga of the controversial Cedar Falls Public Safety Officer Program which the Cedar Falls Firefighter’s Local 1366 has opposed since its implementation in April 2015. Several firefighters have quit since 2018 citing the PSO program as their reason for leaving.
Butler wasn’t happy to see personnel information brought up by Green in a mayoral campaign blog post. Green is facing off against current mayor Jim Brown.
“The fact that we’re putting that out in a mayoral race is not a good thing,” Butler said. “If you’re on the council or you’re the mayor and you’re sharing information about human resources things, I think you are in the wrong place. This is not something that should be out on blogs, in the newspaper or on the internet for the public to read somebody’s name.”
After the public comment period, council members discussed how it’s not council policy to discuss personnel issues.
“If you believe that I did something that was improper, I encourage you to censure me,” Green said.
The council did not take any action to censure, a vote to express severe disapproval of an elected official by a governing body.
“Council rules talk about public forum, and folks can’t stand up and talk about labor issues or confidential personnel matters. It’s been the practice of council also not to engage in those discussions,” said City Attorney Kevin Rogers. “The city definitely has a policy to keep personnel issues confidential.”
Sharon Regenold, a retired Cedar Falls firefighter captain, spoke out in favor of Green’s blog post.
“Capt. Josh Lux was a colleague of mine. He was a man of the highest integrity, and this city ran his name through the mud and through the muck,” Regenold said. “I appreciate someone standing on the other side and standing up for not only the citizens, but the workers.”
Regenold criticized the number of investigations of career firefighters since the beginning of the PSO program.
Also during the public forum period, Whitney Smith, a Cedar Falls resident, spoke about an investigation of Scott Dix, president of the firefighters’ union, which was made public on the Cedar Falls Firefighter’s Union Facebook page.
According to the letter posted, Dix is on disciplinary notice by the city for “not treating co-workers in a courteous, professional and helpful manner and not demonstrating a friendly and constructive attitude.” The letter also cites his harassment of co-workers, behavior that is offensive or undesirable or which is contrary to the city’s best interest,” and failure to treat other employees with respect. The letter states that Dix is under internal investigation.
Smith was stopped by Rogers before she could go into detail.
“This is exactly what the rules against public comment are addressing,” Rogers said. “This is a presently ongoing investigation and we can’t talk about that in a public forum.”
“It appears that this is simply retaliation for the lawsuit that was filed,” Dix said of the internal investigation.
The Cedar Falls firefighters union is taking the city to court for allegedly favoring police officers over firefighters in filling leadership spots under the combined public safety operations. Attorneys for International Association of Firefighters Local 1366 have alleged career firefighters were quickly eliminated from consideration for seven public safety lieutenant and two public safety captain positions the City Council approved last month.
