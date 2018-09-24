DAVENPORT -- About 50 people demonstrated outside U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley's Davenport office Monday, calling for a more thorough investigation into sexual assault claims against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, as well as an end to the abuse women face.
The demonstration comes just days before Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford are scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Ford has said Kavanaugh held her down and tried to take off her clothes at a party they were both at while in high school in the early 1980s. Kavanaugh has denied the claim.
Several women spoke at the Davenport demonstration about how they'd been harassed and abused and raped. And they called for an end to the violence and to be believed.
Connie Gowan of Davenport said there's a reason women might not report sexual assaults.
"The trauma that is inflicted on you sometimes doesn't allow you to do that," she said.
Several demonstrators asked an employee of Grassley's office to join them on the street to hear their concerns. And at one point, they told him the allegations against Kavanaugh ought to be investigated as were the claims that Anita Hill made in 1991 against Clarence Thomas during his confirmation hearings to the Supreme Court.
An FBI investigation was undertaken then, but last week the Justice Department, which oversees the bureau, said that no federal crime was involved in this instance.
Grassley, meanwhile, said in a letter last week that it's up to the Senate to assess a nominee's credibility and the FBI is not tasked with investigating a matter "simply because the Committee deems it important."
Several of the demonstrators called on Grassley, who is chairman of the Judiciary Committee, to push for fair treatment. And some said they didn't believe that he and other Republicans wanted to get to the truth, only to get Kavanaugh confirmed.
"Tell him to be a statesman this time, not a politician," said Joanie Demmer, of Davenport.
Rabbi Henry Karp added, "If there's taint and degradation in the highest court in the land, then there is no justice anywhere in the land."
Michael Zona, a spokesman for the senator, responded to the demonstration, saying, "Sen. Grassley believes it’s important to hear from anyone who comes forward with allegations of sexual misconduct. That is why as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Grassley, is holding a hearing on Thursday where Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh will both testify."
In addition to the accusation by Ford, the New Yorker also published an account Sunday from a woman who said that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party when they were students at Yale University in the early 1980s.
Kavanaugh also denied that claim. He called the allegations "smears, pure and simple."
In addition to the demonstration in Davenport, there was a similar protest at Grassley's office in Des Moines.
