CEDAR FALLS — A proposed Cedar Falls zoning change would clarify parking requirements for mixed-use buildings in the College Hill overlay district.
The amendment would require one parking stall per bedroom, but not less than one parking stall per unit for upper floor residential dwellings in mixed-use buildings. It also gets rid of the visitor parking requirement.
Fewer parking spots would be required for multi-dwelling buildings — one stall per bedroom — instead of two stalls per unit and one additional stall per bedroom in excess of two.
A new requirement was proposed at the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission meeting last week.
The amendment, if passed, changes the wording from residence to dwelling.
“The (previous) language in the zoning ordinance is ambiguous and somewhat unclear,” said Karen Howard, Planning and Community Services manager. “So there have been various interpretations of that language, and that’s what’s created some confusion.”
The amendment would clarify the language, eliminate the idea of secondary uses and define a mixed-use building.
The changes would be a temporary fix until a parking study can be done.
The proposed changes come as Brent Dahlstrom seeks approval for a multi-use building at the bottom of College Hill at 2119 College St., 1003 W. 22nd St. and the former Ginger’s bar location at 922 W. 22nd St.
Two attempts were rejected because of parking. The current site plan and the zoning amendment line up.
“Generally, the College Hill Partnership thinks this is a good idea,” said Kamyar Enshayan, president of the College Hill Partnership. “This is a dense part of Cedar Falls, and it’s normal for a university area to be more densely populated.”
The Planning and Zoning Commission first discussed amending the ordinance in January. City staff previously interpreted the zoning language to mean residential use was secondary to commercial for mixed-use buildings.
A public hearing is scheduled for the zoning board’s Jan. 9 meeting.
At the commission’s Dec. 12 meeting, interest was expressed in a parking study for the College Hill district after a downtown parking study currently underway is complete.
Enshayan and the College Hill Partnership want the study.
“Right now what you hear is all hearsay. No one is presenting any evidence, and we need evidence. Decisions for the public good need to be based on evidence,” Enshayan said.
Enshayan said people like him who are on the Hill every day don’t see a parking problem.
“I never have had a problem parking,” Enshayan said.
Parking lots take up space that could be put to better uses, Enshayan said.
“Once we have a better idea of the availability of the public parking in the area, and also study the parking of the residential and commercial, we can have a better sense of what the parking requirements should be going forward,” Howard said. “In the long run what we need to come to grips with is, what should the parking requirements be in the College Hill Neighborhood?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.