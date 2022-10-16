Proposed traffic changes to come before Waterloo council

WATERLOO — A bundle of proposed traffic changes are coming before the City Council Monday.
Most of the changes concern the area around Veterans Memorial Hall downtown on Courbat Court. The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
First, the 2020 Traffic Code must be amended with the street name change from Cedar Street to Courbat Court. The road was dedicated in 2021, named after WWII veteran and longtime veterans advocate Marcia Courbat.
One ordinance on the agenda could prohibit parking at all times on the northeast side of Cedar Street, from West Second to West Fourth Streets. The other spot where parking would be prohibited is the northeast and southwest sides of Courbat Court, except for Memorial Hall parking.
Another ordinance could add two parking spaces specifically for veterans at Memorial Hall.
At the Waterloo Convention Center, a newly constructed area along Commercial Street could be designated as a loading zone. This would restrict long-term parking.
In another part of Waterloo, speed limits may be increased. After a speed study conducted by the city’s traffic department, officials recommend increasing the speed limit on Bishop Avenue from 25 to 30 mph beginning between the street’s 1200 block and the intersection with Independence Avenue. The city is also looking to install two 25 mph speed bumps in the 300 and 700 blocks of Bishop Avenue.
Other business before the council includes:
Two public hearings to approve a contract for the sidewalk repair assessment program and purchase a track skid loader. Recommended bids are for Midwest Concrete of Peosta to do the repair work in the amount of $576,893 and to purchase the skid loader from Black Hawk Equipment of Waterloo for $82,444. Approval of a professional services agreement to submit an Environmental Protection Agency Brownfields Cleanup Grant that would cover costs for abating asbestos in four former Rath Packing buildings. The city previously entered into a development agreement with Crystal Distribution to purchase the buildings for demolition to allow the company to expand its operations.
PHOTOS: McCrae Hagarty through the years
050921-jrn-rugby 3
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty looks to pass the ball as a pair of Norwalk defenders try to bring him down during a Rugby Sevens match Friday at Sloane Wallace Stadium in Waterloo.
Jim Nelson, Courier Sports Writer
State Wrestling Final3 26
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty celebrates after defeating Bettendorf's Bradley Hill during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Go-Hawks are one of three teams potentially looking for a new conference home in a couple of years.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
100722-spt-wsr-fb-4
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty pushes his lead blocker forward during a first-half run Friday against Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
FBall WSR vs. Webster City 13
Waverly-Shell Rock senior McCrae Hagarty breaks through the defensive line to score his first of two touchdown runs in the first half against Webster City on Friday at Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. Webster City 1
Waverly-Shell Rock senior McCrae Hagarty breaks through a tackle as he runs the ball for yardage against Webster City on Friday at Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. Webster City 9
Waverly-Shell Rock senior McCrae Hagarty breaks through a tackle as he runs for yardage against Webster City earlier this season in Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. Webster City 7
Waverly-Shell Rock senior McCrae Hagarty crosses the goal line for his first of two touchdown runs in the first half against Webster City on Friday at Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 25
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty competes against Bettendorf's Bradley Hill during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 27
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty celebrates after defeating Bettendorf's Bradley Hill during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 7
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty raises his arm after defeating North Scott's AJ Petersen during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 6
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty competes against North Scott's AJ Petersen during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 25
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty competes against Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Colin Flannagan during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WR CF/WSR 9
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty competes against Cedar Falls' Drew Campbellon Wednesday during regional duals at Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WR Battle of Waterloo WSR 4
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty competes against Indianola's Walker Whalen in the championship round of the Battle of Waterloo tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State FBall WSR 6
Waverly-Shell Rock junior McCrae Hagarty runs the ball for yardage against Lewis Central on Thursday during the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
State FBall WSR 2
Waverly-Shell Rock junior McCrae Hagarty runs the ball for yardage against Lewis Central during the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
State FBall Lewis Central 3
Lewis Central junior Payton Ludington gets a hold of Waverly-Shell Rock junior McCrae Hagarty as he runs the ball on Thursday during the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. BF 12
Waverly-Shell Rock junior McCrae Hagarty drives through a tackle against Bondurant-Farrar Friday in the Class 4A quarterfinal at Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. BF 16
Waverly-Shell Rock junior McCrae Hagarty runs through the Bondurant-Farrar defensive line on his way to a touchdown on Friday in the Class 4A quarterfinal at Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. BF 4
Waverly-Shell Rock junior McCrae Hagarty looks to his teammates after crossing the goal line for the touchdown against Bondurant-Farrar Friday in the Class 4A quarterfinal at Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. BF 10
Waverly-Shell Rock junior McCrae Hagarty celebrates in the end zone after running for a touchdown on the Go-Hawks first drive of the game against Bondurant-Farrar Friday in the Class 4A quarterfinal at Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. CRW 1
Waverly-Shell Rock junior McCrae Hagarty drives the ball through the Cedar Rapids Washington defense on Friday in Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. CRW 5
Waverly-Shell Rock junior McCrae Hagarty sacks Cedar Rapids Washington junior Watts McBride in the back field on Friday in Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. CRW 3
Waverly-Shell Rock junior running back McCrae Hagarty , center, looks behind him as he leans past the goal line for the touchdown against Cedar Rapids Washington on Friday in Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall East vs. Waverly 9
Waverly-Shell Rock junior McCrae Hagarty runs the ball for yardage against Waterloo East on Sept. 25 at Memorial Stadium in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
090321-jr-wsr 1
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty (43) breaks away on a long run Friday in a game against Crestwood of Cresco.
JASON RUBIN PHOTOS
050921-jrn-rugby 6
An unidentified Waterloo Rugby player passes to teammate Carson Hartz during as Waverly-Shell Rock defenders Tyler Gast (11) and McCrae Hagarty close in during a Rugby Sevens match at Sloane Wallace Stadium in Waterloo Friday.
Jim Nelson, Courier Sports Writer
050921-jrn-rugby 4
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty scores a try during a Rugby Sevens match against Norwalk Friday at Sloane Wallace Stadium in Waterloo.
Jim Nelson. Courier Sports Writer
State Wrestling Friday Semi 3A 16
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty competes against North Scott's AJ Petersen on Friday during the IHSAA state wrestling championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Friday Semi 3A 1
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty competes against North Scott's AJ Petersen on Friday during the IHSAA state wrestling championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Friday Semi 3A 15
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty competes against North Scott's AJ Petersen on Friday during the IHSAA state wrestling championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
022020bp-state-wrestle-3a-07
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty turns Johnston's Jack Hutchison during the 170lb first round of 3A state championship wrestling Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Ia.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.