Proposed traffic changes to come before Waterloo council

WATERLOO — A bundle of proposed traffic changes are coming before the City Council Monday.

Most of the changes concern the area around Veterans Memorial Hall downtown on Courbat Court. The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.

First, the 2020 Traffic Code must be amended with the street name change from Cedar Street to Courbat Court. The road was dedicated in 2021, named after WWII veteran and longtime veterans advocate Marcia Courbat.

One ordinance on the agenda could prohibit parking at all times on the northeast side of Cedar Street, from West Second to West Fourth Streets. The other spot where parking would be prohibited is the northeast and southwest sides of Courbat Court, except for Memorial Hall parking.

Another ordinance could add two parking spaces specifically for veterans at Memorial Hall.

At the Waterloo Convention Center, a newly constructed area along Commercial Street could be designated as a loading zone. This would restrict long-term parking.

In another part of Waterloo, speed limits may be increased. After a speed study conducted by the city’s traffic department, officials recommend increasing the speed limit on Bishop Avenue from 25 to 30 mph beginning between the street’s 1200 block and the intersection with Independence Avenue. The city is also looking to install two 25 mph speed bumps in the 300 and 700 blocks of Bishop Avenue.

Other business before the council includes:

Two public hearings to approve a contract for the sidewalk repair assessment program and purchase a track skid loader. Recommended bids are for Midwest Concrete of Peosta to do the repair work in the amount of $576,893 and to purchase the skid loader from Black Hawk Equipment of Waterloo for $82,444.

Approval of a professional services agreement to submit an Environmental Protection Agency Brownfields Cleanup Grant that would cover costs for abating asbestos in four former Rath Packing buildings. The city previously entered into a development agreement with Crystal Distribution to purchase the buildings for demolition to allow the company to expand its operations.