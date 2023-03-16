WATERLOO — Starbucks is proposing a new coffee shop, but plans for its drive-through lane hit a potential roadblock Tuesday erected by the neighboring medical office.

The Planning and Zoning Commission heard a request from Levi Architecture on behalf of the national chain to construct a new coffee shop north of 115 E. Ridgeway Ave. The shop would be in the area where Ridgeway Place was once located.

The Starbucks would have a drive-through lane wrapped around the north and east sides of the coffee shop – butting up against the southern part of MercyOne Kimball Family Medicine & Pediatrics’ parking lot.

A representative from MercyOne was present at the meeting, speaking against the placement of the drive-through, saying the Starbucks’ lot line is close to the front of the medical building.

“That’s gonna create an area of safety concern with our patients coming in,” Julie Smith said. She then asked if Starbucks could shift its plan to the south so “patients can get in and out of their cars and off of the buses.”

Corey Lorenzen, the lawyer representing the developer, said the potential owners had reached out back in November to discuss how they would have a drive-through close to the hospital’s entrance. He said MercyOne didn’t want to pay about $60,000 in compensation for the land where the drive-though would sit.

“We attempted to work through this issue with them … and we heard no response,” Lorenzen said. “They want their cake and want to eat it too.”

A Waterloo resident also spoke on the issue, worried about the issue of the drive-through lane.

“This seems a little congested. … Do we need three coffee shops within a block?” Barbara Henning asked, referencing the newly built Scooter’s Coffee on the same lot and Cabin Coffee across Kimball Avenue. “I’m concerned about the safety of that drive-up lane.”

The request passed 3-1-1. Commissioner Phillip Shirk abstained as he is involved with Levi Architecture and commissioner Ali Parrish voted against it, citing the concerns. It now heads to the City Council.

The potential Starbucks follows the opening of a Scooter’s Coffee and approval of a Kwik Star gas station at the site of the former Schoitz Hospital and longtime location of Ridgeway Place, which included an assisted living facility, rehabilitation services, and a fitness center. The assisted living facility opened in the mid-1980s and closed in 2017. During the height of COVID-19, the site was a temporary testing site. The building was torn down in early 2022.

The commission was also set to vote on the final plat of the Paradise Estates first addition, located next to 5643 Kimball Ave., near Orange Elementary School.

Commissioners ultimately tabled the item, saying they had more questions that needed to be answered. There was not enough time for the additional discussion before a commissioner had to leave. That would have resulted in losing the quorum – or the minimum number of members that must be present at the meeting to make any decisions valid.

Paradise Estates would be the city’s largest residential project in years. The first addition is 64 lots but there could be an eventual 240-250 homes in the development.

The Courier previously reported that the lots are expected to be sold in the $70,000 to $90,000 range with houses that would later be built and sold for about $350,000.

The commission also approved:

A request to construct a new 14,000-square-foot industrial building, along with a 14,000-square-foot expansion, for Magnum Trucking Company located northeast of 2510 Leversee Road.

A request for a new 50,400-square-foot office or warehouse building at the southeast corner of Leversee Road and Hyper Drive. There was no further information on this project.

A request for a new 23,755-square-foot commercial building for Pella Windows and Doors south of 4041 Hurst Drive.

A request to rename West San Marnan Drive from West Fourth Street to Ansborough Avenue to Van Miller Way.

These items will also advance to the council.

Photos: Scenes of Russia's economy since war in Ukraine