Proposed incentive program could attract new child care providers to Waterloo

WATERLOO — The Waterloo planning department could be tasked with developing an incentive program to attract child care providers.

The matter is up for City Council approval Monday. The resolution, proposed by Councilman Jonathan Grieder, would partly help new or expanding child care providers. It would apply to licensed preschools and child care centers, as well as home providers who register with the Iowa Department of Human Services. Grieder previously said he hopes the program would include property tax incentives.

The resolution said incentives would be offered to current and future industrial and commercial employers. These companies would be given help to establish child care options. The resolution said the initiative would be “highlighted in Waterloo’s campaign to attract new businesses to our city.”

Planning officials would need to submit a yearly report about the incentives to the City Council and the mayor, according to the resolution. It would include in-home and commercial child care facilities benefiting from the incentives. The report also would detail the amount of child care spaces created each year.