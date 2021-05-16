Proposed incentive program could attract new child care providers to Waterloo

WATERLOO — The Waterloo planning department could be tasked with developing an incentive program to attract child care providers.
The matter is up for City Council approval Monday. The resolution, proposed by Councilman Jonathan Grieder, would partly help new or expanding child care providers. It would apply to licensed preschools and child care centers, as well as home providers who register with the Iowa Department of Human Services. Grieder previously said he hopes the program would include property tax incentives.
The resolution said incentives would be offered to current and future industrial and commercial employers. These companies would be given help to establish child care options. The resolution said the initiative would be “highlighted in Waterloo’s campaign to attract new businesses to our city.”
Planning officials would need to submit a yearly report about the incentives to the City Council and the mayor, according to the resolution. It would include in-home and commercial child care facilities benefiting from the incentives. The report also would detail the amount of child care spaces created each year.
Child care deserts affect 30% of Waterloo residents’ living areas, according to the resolution. It says the Center for American Progress constitutes deserts as places lacking available child care for kids 0-5.
There are 2,100 more children in Black Hawk County that need child care than spaces available, said Mary Janssen, children and family services director at Child Care Resource & Referral of Northeast Iowa. Grieder previously said lack of child care is one of the biggest barriers to employment for adults.
The discussion by the council comes after a state listening session on child care options. Several mothers from the Cedar Valley shared hurdles they faced in finding available and trusted facilities.
