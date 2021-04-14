Proposed drive-thru coffee shop fails to get Waterloo planning commission approval

WATERLOO — A proposed drive-thru coffee shop near University Avenue failed to get endorsement Tuesday from the Waterloo planning commission.

The site, located south of 811 Stephan Ave., sits across from Tommy's Express Car Wash. The coffee shop developer, Neils Thulstrup, sought a recommendation for the rezoning approval required for the building's use. The proposal drew criticism from several residents and commissioners who worried about traffic congestion. People in the area said the car wash already causes dangerous bottlenecks.

Thulstrup, who already owns the property, said he was "willing to work with whatever needs to be done" to make the coffee shop a reality. He said his business would add life to the University Avenue corridor, an area city officials recently targeted for development with a new tax-increment financing district.