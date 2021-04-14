Proposed drive-thru coffee shop fails to get Waterloo planning commission approval

WATERLOO — A proposed drive-thru coffee shop near University Avenue failed to get endorsement Tuesday from the Waterloo planning commission.
The site, located south of 811 Stephan Ave., sits across from Tommy's Express Car Wash. The coffee shop developer, Neils Thulstrup, sought a recommendation for the rezoning approval required for the building's use. The proposal drew criticism from several residents and commissioners who worried about traffic congestion. People in the area said the car wash already causes dangerous bottlenecks.
Thulstrup, who already owns the property, said he was "willing to work with whatever needs to be done" to make the coffee shop a reality. He said his business would add life to the University Avenue corridor, an area city officials recently targeted for development with a new tax-increment financing district.
Gary Sieben, who owns a nearby rental property, called the area an "accident waiting to happen." He said nearby homes become turnaround spots for cars, who regularly use driveways to change direction. Water from freshly washed cars drips onto the road, Sieben said, which can cause them to slide around at the nearby intersection.
He said added noise from the coffee shop — diesel trucks dropping off products, customers blaring music and car issues — would disturb his tenants.
Residents Martha Reineke and her husband, who live next to the proposed site, said they worried about the safety of their plants along the property line. They did not want construction to damage their greenery.
Judith Henry, who lives on nearby Hanna Boulevard, said the existing traffic is "just not safe." She said she empathized with the developer but felt the welfare of drivers mattered more.
Waterloo traffic engineer Mohammad Elahi outlined concerns about traffic issues, according to city documents. Jamie Knutson, city engineer, suggested a traffic study be completed as a condition of the project.
Planning commission member Craig Holdiman initially suggested waiting to approve the request until a traffic study was completed. Holdiman retracted his recommendation after Sue Flynn, another commission member, said she wanted to make a motion that denied approval of the request.
Virginia Wilber, chair of the planning commission, told Thulstrup he could submit his request again once concerns are addressed.